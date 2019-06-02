The 37th Dublin Women’s Mini Marathon has concluded as Aoibhe Richardson is the first of more than 30,000 women to cross the finish line.

The 37th Dublin Women’s Mini Marathon has concluded as Aoibhe Richardson is the first of more than 30,000 women to cross the finish line.

In Pictures: Aoibhe Richardson first to cross finish line as 30,000 take part in Dublin's Mini-Marathon

Richardson was the quickest, completing the 10k city loop from Fitzwilliam Place to Pembroke Road in 34:35, but the real winners of the event were the charities benefitting from the participants’ fundraising.

2 June 2019; VHI Ambassadors at the starting point of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; VHI Ambassadors at the starting point of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; VHI Ambassadors at the starting point of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; Attendees at the start of the 2019 Vhi Womens Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; Attendees at the start of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; Attendees at the start of the 2019 Vhi Womens Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; Attendees at the start of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; A general view of the start of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; A general view of the start of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Since its inception in 1983, over a million women taking part in the event have raised over €217 million for over 700 charities of their choice.

The event, which occurs each June bank holiday weekend in Dublin is the largest Women's event of its kind in the world. It is estimated that €7.5m was raised last year, at what is also the largest one-day charity event in the country.

The event’s forerunner Richardson from Portland AC in the US was tracked keenly by Catherina Mullen from Metro/St. Brigid’s AC with a time of 35:01 and Breege Connolly from City of Derry AC Spartans coming in at 35:14.

It was also announced at today’s event that title sponsor Vhi will continue their partnership with the race, as they extended their partnership for a further two years m until at least 2021. This will take Vhi’s sponsorship of the Women’s Mini Marathon to seven years.

Following the event, Kathy Endersen, CEO of the Women’s Mini Marathon, congratulated those who took part and praised the work of the volunteers who made it possible.

“I would like to congratulate the thousands of women who took part in today’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon,” she said.

“This event couldn’t happen without the support of the hundreds of volunteers who so generously give their time to help on the day, as well as the many community groups and charities who continue to support our event year after year.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner Cork City marathon also kicked off on Sunday, with participants starting on St Patrick’s Street at 8.30am.

02/06/2019 Ellie Farrelly 7 from cellbridge & her great grandmother Maureen Armstrong 94 from thurles who is competing in her 25th marathon during the VHI Womens Mini Marathon in Dublins city centre Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins 2 June 2019; Attendees at the start of the 2019 Vhi Womens Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Gary O’Hanlon from Clonliffe Harriers Athletic Club in Dublin was the first to cross the line for the second successive year, while Angela McCann was the lady’s marathon winner.

O’Hanlon romped home in a time of 2.21.43 with McCann from Clonmel Athletic Club finishing with a time of 2:57:15.

The event saw over 8000 participants of varying ability levels attempt to complete the 42.195km.

This, he 13th year of the event, which is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, was the most environmentally-friendly race to date.

2 June 2019; VHI Ambassadors at the start of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; A general view of the start of the 2019 Vhi Womens Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 2 June 2019; VHI Ambassadors at the start of the 2019 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. 30,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Medals presented, for the first time, will not be individually wrapped in plastic while water-station bottles are made of 30pc recycled plastic and runners will be given water in reusable cups.

More to follow

Are you running in today's #VhiWMM? Send us your favourite photos from the day and you could feature in the Herald’s free souvenir magazine this Tuesday. Just email your snaps to minimarathon@herald.ie or tweet us @heraldnewsdesk using #VHIWMM

Online Editors