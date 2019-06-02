In Pictures: 30,000 women take part in Dublin's VHI Mini-Marathon

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon got underway on Sunday, as 30,000 women took part in the race to raise funds for their chosen charities.

The annual 10k charity run, commenced in Dublin, as thousands of women, and some men in drag, ran the City Centre loop from Fitzwilliam Place to Pembroke Road.

The event, which occurs each June bank holiday weekend in Dublin, is the largest women's event of its kind in the world.

The beginning of the inaugural event in 1983 saw 9,000 women entering, with attendances growing steadily since. Over a million women have entered the event over its 36 years, raising more than €215m for hundreds of charities.

It is estimated that €7.5m was raised last year, at what is the largest one day charity event in the country.

Online Editors