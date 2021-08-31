| 14.3°C Dublin

In his own words: Bailey to write about his arrest for Sophie murder

Sophie Toscan du Plantier
'It may well be the first step on the road to my autobiography' says Ian Bailey. Photo: Barbara McCarthy
Ian Bailey
Sophie Toscan du Plantier Expand

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

&lsquo;It may well be the first step on the road to my autobiography&rsquo; says Ian Bailey. Photo: Barbara McCarthy

‘It may well be the first step on the road to my autobiography’ says Ian Bailey. Photo: Barbara McCarthy

Ian Bailey

Ian Bailey

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Ralph Riegel

Ian Bailey is to write his first ever personal account of the events leading up to his arrest by gardaí investigating the Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder – and said it will likely result in him writing an autobiography.

Mr Bailey, who has consistently protested his innocence over the 1996 killing of the French film executive, revealed he is to write a series of auto biographical articles for The Big Issue magazine.

The first in the series of articles is scheduled to appear in the ma gazine tomorrow.

