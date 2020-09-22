Impact of Covid could be 'right through the whole of 2021,' Taoiseach warns

The impact of Covid-19 could be felt “right through the whole of 2021,” the Taoiseach has warned in the Dáil, adding that disruption caused by the virus will go on for “much longer than anticipated”.

“Right through 2021 there will be a very significant impact on our Budget,” Micheál Martin said, pointing out the Government was spending €28bn on social protection this year, a figure which is unprecedented.

We are now living with a “continuing crisis”, agreed Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who asked Mr Martin to revisit the decision to cut the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and restore it to its original rate of €350 per week.

She also called for the full reinstatement of the ban on evictions, which has now run out, she said.

Meanwhile, a mortgage and loan-payment break is due to end in the coming month which will affect 37,000 households and businesses.

The financial implications of Covid will “stretch beyond April” Mr Martin said, with hospitality, tourism and travel among the sectors hit hardest.

He did not give any future spending hints ahead of next month’s Budget.

He gave no commitments but insisted there would be no rent increases or eviction of tenants “because of the legislation we have brought in” which extended protections “right out to January”, he told Ms McDonald.

She retorted that people in Dublin didn’t see the latest lockdown coming and, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland, it had resulted in tens of thousands of people being laid off.

The Government strategy to deal with the pandemic will involve periods of intensifying and relaxing restrictions. But for this to be successful, Ms McDonald said, “we need very clear communication, and we also need to understand that it means no surprises at the 11th hour”.

“Above all, it means that you have to ensure the State and your Government provides the necessary supports for families, for workers and for individuals who will find themselves out of work at very short notice because of public health measures.”

She said it was “very mean” last week to reduce the PUP.

“More than 156,000 people who were in receipt of €350 a week will see a reduction in their payment of between €50 and €100. This happened precisely 24 hours before you announced those further restrictions on Dublin,” she said.

“You’re cutting payments to people in real difficulty who have lost their jobs. This is not a time to be cutting the very payment on which they rely to pay their bills and look after their families.”

The decision needed to be reviewed immediately and reversed, she said, while the Government had also scrapped the eviction ban in August and replaced it with “very weak” legislation that provides nothing like the kinds of protections of the original legislation.

Thousands of renters had been left exposed, she said, calling for the original ban on evictions to be restored as a matter of urgency.

“There are also some 37,000 households whose mortgage payment break is due to end in the coming days. There are many thousands of businesses who are in the same boat.

“This will undoubtedly cause huge hardship for families and businesses up and down the land.”

Unless there is a further extension of these payment breaks granted before September 30, families and businesses will fall into default if they are not in a position to meet their full mortgage repayment, she said.

“You need to act on this matter, because the real danger we face now is that people become more terrified of losing their job or losing their home, or not being able to provide for their family, than they are of the virus. That would be the worst possible situation.”

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said there was “panic and distress” among people who had been laid off because of the latest restrictions, agreeing that the cuts to the PUP needed to be urgently reversed.

Mr Martin said the PUP was originally seen as a 12-week scheme and the new rates very closely approximated what people had been on before Covid.

Ms Murphy told him: “You are getting the same phone calls as I am - people crying on the phone to you, wondering how they are going to survive.”

Mr Martin said the Government have extended the PUP to next April. “I think the Government is very conscious now that we have to plan for the longer term, and that is going to be very challenging,” the Taoiseach added.

The wage subsidy schemes and other subsidies had also been extended, and the Government would have to look at sector-specific schemes to deal with those areas of the economy that were “hurting more than most,” he said.

