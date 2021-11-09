Immense courage was the hallmark of Austin Currie

THE hallmark of Austin Currie’s career in Northern Ireland was immense courage, and a fierce belief in constitutional politics, rather than paramilitary violence to drive change.

The Currie home outside Dungannon was attacked more than 30 times by so-called loyalist and republicans yobs. The most horrific of these attacks was in 1972 when two men broke in and, after sexually and physically assaulting his wife, Annita.

Austin Currie burst on to the Irish national stage in June 1968 at the age of 24 – and won international headlines – when he was expelled from the old Stormont parliament for challenging the allocation of a house to an unmarried 19-year-old Protestant woman in the village of Caledon in his native Co Tyrone. At the time 268 families, many of them poor Catholics, were on the waiting list.

Austin Currie's political career lasted 40 years in both the northern and southern Irish jurisdictions. His political debut was way back in 1962 as a Queen's University student, in a fierce speech attacking the then Unionist premier Lord Brookeborough for discrimination against Catholic nationalists in housing and jobs.

Over those four decades he was an MP at Stormont for the old Nationalist Party by the time he was 24. He was a founder-member of the SDLP and housing minister in the ill-starred 1974 power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland.

Then in 1989, at Fine Gael leader Garret FitzGerald's invitation, he fought and won a Dáil seat in Dublin West.

In 1990 he was a reluctant candidate for the Irish presidency and came in third after a belated and poor party campaign.

Later he was junior minister for children in the 1994-1997 Rainbow Coalition, but lost his seat in the Fine Gael electoral meltdown of May 2002 and then retired.

In 2004 he published a searing political memoir entitled All Hell Will Break Loose. The title came from his response to being thrown out of the Belfast parliament after calling Unionist grandee, John Taylor, “a liar”.

As he was ejected from parliament, Currie said: “All hell will break loose – and by God I will lead it.” This was what he, and so many other constitutional nationalists, tried to do. But sadly tardiness and counter-productive policies in London were paving the way for the men of violence.

The day after he was thrown out of the North’s parliament, he squatted in the house in Caledon allocated to this young woman. It was a classic act of civil disobedience which many see as the opening of the civil rights campaign and the fall of Stormont less than four years later.

Later he helped organise the first civil rights march from Coalisland to Dungannon.

It is no surprise that he dedicated his political memoir to his wife, Annita, because she insisted that life must go on – and that nobody should bow to violent people. The reality is that the Currie family endured, like colleagues such as John Hume and Seamus Mallon, long periods of financial insecurity as political stalemate meant no regular parliamentary salaries.

Austin Currie was born in Coalisland, Co Tryone, in 1939 and went to school to St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, and later to Queen’s University Belfast. An extremely accomplished student he was later a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin and was elected to the Stormont parliament in 1964 for the Nationalist Party headed by Derry man, Eddie McAteer.

Despite his courage and outspokenness he was perceived as socially right-wing. But he was a fierce opponent of violence and suffered accordingly, becoming a target for attacks.

He also quarrelled with his SDLP colleagues, who were a bit of a political hotch-potch, and at one stage stood unsuccessfully as an “Independent SDLP” candidate in an election for the Westminster parliament in 1979.

But Mr Currie rightly claimed he was a standard-bearer for nationalists who utterly shunned violence while always standing their ground.

Austin Currie’s southern political career was in some respects an epilogue to the crazy and terrifying lows of 25 years spent in the Northern Ireland firing line. Yet he showed his political skills to get elected and hold a Dáil seat in a Dublin suburb in which he initially could not name too many streets.

He was also shocked at the poverty in some of the housing estates in his new Dublin West constituency. But he was also full of admiration for the voluntary groups who struggled to help people.

It is also notable that some of his family also became engaged in politics. His daughter, Emer, is now a member of the Seanad after successfully contesting a council seat in the 2019 local elections for the Castleknock area.