A YOUNG pregnant woman had to be hospitalised with stress after her car was written-off while parked outside her home by a hit-and-run driver.

'I'm truly devastated': pregnant woman hospitalised with stress after car was written-off outside home

Sarah, who is due her baby on September 4, was taken to Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) as a precautionary measure after the upsetting incident outside her Cork home last Saturday night.

The red Hyundai car is used by Sarah and her boyfriend, Alex, who is serving with the Defence Forces.

It is the vehicle they were depending on to rush Sarah to CUMH if she goes into labour over the next fortnight.

The vehicle was parked outside their home in the St Luke's/Dillon's Cross area of Cork and they awoke on Sunday morning to discover the car virtually destroyed outside their front door.

Gardaí believe a passing motorist lost control of their vehicle and rammed two parked cars including the red Hyundai.

The driver then fled the scene.

No-one was apparently hurt in the incident but both parked vehicles were very badly damaged.

Alex contacted Cork's 96FM to express his outrage at what the runaway motorist had done.

"My partner is 39 weeks pregnant and we've now been left without a car to do the hospital run in," he said.

"I'm absolutely devastated about the car but at least my partner and the baby are safe. Hopefully we can catch the bastards."

"I am truly devastated about this - I'm a young man in the army working hard to provide for my family and some f***er does this."

"We had to rush my partner into CUMH yesterday because of the stress of everything. My partner and baby are fine but it was trauma we did not need. My partner is a Cork native and has lived on the northside all her life and nothing like this has ever happened to her or her family."

Sarah's sister, Amy, went on 96FM to appeal to anyone who knows the identity of the driver to contact Gardaí.

She said it looks as if the car may be written-off.

"It was my sister Sarah's car - thankfully she is better this morning.

She got an awful fright from it. Imagine waking up to Gardai outside your door and your car to be written off," she said.

"She is due in a few weeks and the car was their transport to the hospital."

"They live right across the road. They didn't hear anything when it happened. It must have been the early hours of the morning. It must have been hit with some force because the damage caused to it is just crazy."

"Sarah was very stressed yesterday morning. They were absolutely fantastic in CUMH - they kept her in until her heart rate was normal and everything else was back to normal. They really looked after her." Amy said the family had never experienced anything like it in the area before.

"We grew up by Dillon's Cross and St Luke's - something like this has never happened to them before in the area."

"It is just awful. What we are now asking is for anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí - (tell them) if you know who did it."

