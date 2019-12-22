'I'm not looking for pity, I'm just a woman who has lost the loves of my life' - mother whose three children died on grieving at Christmas

Kathleen Keyes (62) lost her daughter and two sons to complications from the genetic lung disease, with the last of her children dying just a year ago.

Gráinne died on January 3 2002, aged 15. Darragh died on April 10 2012, aged 19. And Fergal died on December 2 last year, aged 31.

In her letter, first published in The Irish Times and shared widely on social media, Kathleen, who lives in Bray Co Wicklow, tells of her sense of losses over the last 18 years which has now left her living alone.

In the letter she celebrates her children’s lives, gifts and talents and tells how her youngest son told his family at his bedside before his death to look for him in the trees.

The expressive, emotional, and heartbreaking letter had a deep resonance as families all over the country prepare to be with their loved ones over Christmas.

Speaking about the public’s reaction to the letter, Kathleen said she was overwhelmed by how much it caused people to pause for thought.

“I think it was something within me that knocked on my own door and propelled my voice to say ‘I need to speak here. I need to express what’s going on within me. I’m here in the house on my own. My family are wiped in a sense but are with me in my heart but I need to speak to the world, speak to the nation’, and of course the nation went a bit crazy when I did,” she said.

“It was something for me. This is my Christmas, this expression to the people of Ireland. And it is also saying look into your children’s eyes, be with them, have conversations with them, give them time, give them of yourself,” she added.

Kathleen said all her children were creative people, with a love of music and film and creative expression, and she celebrates the fact that as a family they encouraged that in their children.

Speaking in an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTE radio, Kathleen said their liveliness and their lives just brought people to them.

“One friend said to me ‘I was built by Darragh. Darragh helped build me’. Our house was always full of kids and the windows were open and the music was rocking, and that’s the kind of mother I’m glad I was and always would be,” she explained.

“Young people are so beautiful, they are full of wonderful originality, and what they say is not manufactured. It’s of them. I would say that my children had a selfless gift,” she added.

“I’m not looking for pity. I’m just a woman and I’m a human being who has lost the loves of my life, and I’m also trying to look through a lens at the world. For 18 years it’s been a long and lonely road,” said Kathleen.

“I want to let people know what it is like to have a chronic illness and what it was like for my children to look out the window and cough up thick green mucus every day and look pink and purple from coughing and emptying up this dire stuff from their lungs hosted by all these bacterias,” she added.

“But in the middle of doing all that they were such beautiful and bright lights to the world, lights to their friends and to the people around them. They changed the world, and that’s what I want to say to people. To say you can do it. You can be very ill but there’s another side to you where you are giving of yourself also while you are ill,” she said.

Talking about the last line of her letter, where Darragh asked his family to look for him in the trees, Kathleen recalled the moment vividly.

“His eyes were dark and bright and they were very vivid and very lively. He was in this moment of pure vividness. He looked beyond us. He told us he loved us,” said Kathleen.

“He had beautiful pale skin, and the darkest of eyebrows and eyes. They were like two black coals. Glassy at that point. I know he was somewhere else, and he said ‘You’ll see me. I’ll be in the trees. Look out for me’.

“We were looking right down through him into his soul as he said those words, and those words have stopped people in their tracks,” she added.

“Maybe I want to stop you all in your tracks because I want you to join with me today in my mourning and in my grief. I want you to come in and celebrate the beautiful lives of Grainne, Fergal and Darragh. I’m inviting you into my little patch.”

