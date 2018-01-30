On Monday, the Government confirmed that it will hold a referendum in May to give voters the opportunity to repeal the Eighth Amendment in the Constitution. Independent.ie took to the streets of Dublin today to see where voters stand on either side of the debate.

'I'm not in favour of abortion but I'm not going to tell anyone else what to do' - Irish people have their say on referendum

We asked people 'How do you feel about a referendum on the Eighth Amendment?'

While many of the people we spoke to are in favour of the referendum, some admitted that clarification is still required on the question being put to the Irish people. "I'm a bit confused and have to think about the 12 weeks," said Virgina Mahon. "But I think apart from that the first step is right. Call the referendum and see."

Ms Mahon said that while she isn't too sure what should replace the Eighth Amendment, she doesn't believe that she should be impose her opinions on others. "I'm not in favour of abortion but I'm not going to tell anyone else what to do." John Coonahan said he's against abortion and thinks the legislation will be "very awkward" to get right. However, he said he thinks "there's no harm in calling a referendum, let people have their say".

Read more: Irish Taoiseach calls for respect in abortion referendum Meanwhile, Petra McDonagh is confident the referendum will pass in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment. "I think it will go through. I think a lot of people realise that it's a personal choice and everyone has the right to choose whether you want to do it or not and you have to live with that decision. Mary Winders said she believes "it's now between the woman and her doctor what she does".

Online Editors