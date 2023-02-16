| 10.7°C Dublin

‘I’m no danger to women’ – man (23) spared jail over rape fantasies

Brian Cobb posted pictures lifted from social media on pornographic chat website

Community service: Brian Cobb Expand

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

A creep who used photographs taken from Facebook to make posts on a rape fantasy internet forum has insisted he is not a danger to women.

Brian Cobb was spared jail earlier this week after admitting two charges of sending indecent messages or other matter via a public electronic communications network on January 18 and February 21, 2021.

