‘I’m no danger to women’ – man (23) spared jail over rape fantasies

A creep who used photographs taken from Facebook to make posts on a rape fantasy internet forum has insisted he is not a danger to women.

Brian Cobb was spared jail earlier this week after admitting two charges of sending indecent messages or other matter via a public electronic communications network on January 18 and February 21, 2021.

Speaking from his Craigmore Park home in Antrim town, the 23-year-old said he was “glad not to be behind bars”.

He claimed he committed the crimes while battling mental health problems he is now having treatment for.

“I had a lot of issues going on at the time. I’m getting help now with mental health and other issues,” he said.

Cobb looked through the blinds of his front window before answering the door to our reporter in a black dressing gown.

Asked if he was a danger to women, he replied, “No”, and also insisted the incidents “won’t happen again”.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard Cobb’s offending was uncovered last March after a woman was made aware through a friend that her picture had been posted on a pornographic chat website.

A prosecutor said the image had been lifted from a social media page, and “beneath the picture was explicit text written by the account holder who had posted the image”.

The post was uploaded in January 2021 by an account with a username which she recognised as belonging to Cobb.

Police also received another report of a similar nature from a “friend of the original victim” whose picture was posted on the same website.

The prosecutor said the original victim had uncovered the second incident.

Again, that image had been taken from social media and posted on the website by an account linked to Cobb.

When interviewed by police, he made full admissions.

The prosecutor said Cobb told officers he posted pictures on a “forum which related to rape fantasy” and that he had “taken the photographs from Facebook because he was harbouring fantasies about the injured parties”.

He claimed to have been “suffering poor mental health and was sexually frustrated”.

A defence barrister said his client had a previously clear record, had treated the case “very seriously” and had taken steps to “try to address his behaviour”.

The lawyer added that Cobb was in full-time employment, was “ashamed of his behaviour” and had “developed a necessary insight into the impact it has had on the victims”.

The barrister said a probation report deemed a period of supervision unnecessary.

That report added that Cobb would benefit from community service, which could be in Antrim or an “animal sanctuary, where he could be placed to try to compensate for [his crimes]”.

The court was told he was ashamed of his behaviour and to have harboured sexual fantasies about the victims.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “It is a particularly nasty offence to post anyone’s details with inappropriate comments, but this, in my view, has been aggravated by a number of features — first of all, the nature of the site that you posted the photographs on, and then the comments you attribute to the images.

“That then encourages others to respond, and that further aggravates and causes even more emotional trauma to the victims.”

He added that from reading the pre-sentence report, it appeared Cobb had “demonstrated appropriate remorse and regret”.

Judge Broderick concluded: “Despite the serious nature of the offending and the aggravating features, rather than impose an immediate custodial sentence, I am minded to impose an order which is an alternative to imprisonment — namely, community service.”

Handing down 150 hours of unpaid work, he warned the defendant that if he failed to comply with the terms of his sentence, he would be brought back to court and jailed.

A two-year restraining banning Cobb from contacting his victims or engaging in online activity relating to them was also put in place.