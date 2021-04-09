‘I’m nearly the age Dad was when he died – and the family are still waiting for answers’

The daughters of a man who died in unexplained circumstances when they were children are asking for “answers” and “closure” 30 years after his death.

Eldest daughter Rhonda was nine when her father John Kelly, from Finglas, Dublin, died. Now aged 39, she recalls asking her father to stay home the night he left to watch Ireland play England on TV at a pub on March 27, 1991.

John (31) sustained fatal injuries after watching the European soccer qualifier at the Elm Grove pub in Cabra, north Dublin.

The Rivermount Football Club player died two days later, on March 29, at Beaumont Hospital.

His widow Barbara was forced to bring up three children alone – the youngest just five months old.

John’s three daughters – Rhonda, Sinéad (30) and Jemma (32) – and Barbara have gone three decades without knowing how exactly John died.

“I remember the night Dad left,” Rhonda said. “I asked why he was going out. I said ‘stay here’.

“He normally watched the game with me. But that night he went out and never came home.”

Around 400 people watched the game in the pub that night. Labourer John was with his brothers, Peter and Mark, and their elderly uncle, Thomas Kelly.

An inquest was later told Mark was kicked out of the pub after an ashtray was thrown across the bar, although it’s not clear who had thrown it.

An off-duty garda who had been in the pub told an inquest he saw John hit his head outside the pub.

However, Peter told the hearing he’d seen John in the hallway at the exit, being beaten by several men. Peter told the inquest at that time that he saw blood pouring from John’s head and his brother was motionless.

John never regained consciousness.

The jury returned an open verdict regarding the circumstances of his death, following a recommendation from Dublin City Coroner Dr Brian Farrell.

“There was chaos in the house after,” Rhonda said.

“I remember my ma waking me up, telling me my dad was in hospital.

“After the doctors turned the life support off, everyone lined the road, the whole length of it. I went to see him in the funeral home. He was buried in a white Ireland tracksuit.

“Mam was in total shock. It was so hard for her, bringing us up alone.

“Dad was so popular and then he was gone and she was left with three children.

“Afterwards, everyone said, ‘There’s poor Popeye’s young one.’ That was his nickname. He had a T-shirt with Popeye on and he got that nickname as a result.”

Sinéad and Jemma found out about the circumstances of their dad’s death several years after he died, when they stumbled on newspaper clippings hidden away at home.

Sinéad was the baby of the family when her father died. And when she was eight, she found the box of old newspaper articles, with then 10-year-old Jemma.

The sisters were looking for Christmas presents but found the news articles about their dad’s death.

“We asked Ma what happened,” Sinéad said. “It was never talked about, never questioned, I didn’t know why we didn’t have a da.

“I was shocked. We were children, looking for Christmas toys and found out about our da. It always stayed with me, that’s the day I suddenly thought, ‘Why don’t I have a da?’

“It made me ask a lot of questions, it really hurt my ma. Now we’re older, we want answers. I’m 30, almost the age my dad was when he died.

“I have an 11-year-old and seven-year-old. I can’t imagine not being around for my kids.

“Why hasn’t there been more of an investigation into the death of a young father, who left behind a wife and three children?”

After the inquest, gardaí said the case would be kept open.

On the 30th anniversary of John’s death, they want answers.

“He was the best, most attentive dad,” Rhonda said. “He brought me everywhere, I knew everyone through him.

“He helped me with homework. I have so many memories of my dad.

“No matter where we went, everyone would be looking after us and asking was I Popeye’s young one.

“I heard many different stories about him – it helped in a way, that people knew and liked him so much.

“I felt robbed of my dad, I felt angry. I was so young. No one could tell me what happened.

“Why was no one held responsible for my dad’s death?

“I want closure. We have lived in limbo for 30 years. I got nine years with my dad, my sisters got nothing.”

The family are calling for gardaí to provide updates.

And they’re asking members of the public who were in the pub that night to come forward.

The Irish Independent has contacted gardaí for an update.