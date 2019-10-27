'I’m in remission and running was my therapy' - thousands of athletes cross the finish line at 40th Dublin City Marathon

20,000 took part in the event, which was for the second year blessed with beautiful autumnal sunshine, creating the perfect backdrop for professional and amateur athletes.

The marathon got underway at 8.45am and devoted supporters faithfully lined the city streets along the 26.2 mile route.

Morocco's Othmane El Goumri was the winner this year. The 27-year-old finished with a record time of 2.08.06 and led competitors from the 20 mile mark.

Stephen Scullion, from Belfast, finished second with a time of 2:12:01 while Ethiopian Mengistu Zelalem finished third with 2:12:01. And Motu Gedefa, from Ethiopia, gained the women’s title with a 2:27:48 time.

Mr Scullion achieved the fastest time ever run by an Irish man at the Dublin Marathon. He is also now the fifth fastest runner in the Irish all-time list.

While John Brennan (46) from Templemore, Co Tipperary, was running his fourth Dublin marathon and this time round was in tribute to his father, Kevin, 86.

“My father is in hospital dying of cancer,” an emotional John said. “I was thinking of him the whole way round, he’d definitely be proud of me.

“It’s helped me to run, it’s been a therapy. It’s been so good to get out and keep busy but it’s very hard right now.”

Mr Brennan, who runs with Slaney Olympic Athletic Club in Enniscorthy, Wexford, managed to achieve his personal best of 3.06 and though he had been considering making the event his last, he’s now tempted to take on one more marathon next year to raise funds for a cancer charity.

John Brennan who finished the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon.27/10/2019. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

“It’s time consuming preparing for a marathon but it’s a special thing to be part of,” Mr Brennan said.

“It was important to be here today for my dad. I think he would be really pleased with how I did.”

Though exhausted and heartbroken, the national school principal’s strength to run a marathon is testimony to the enduring spirit of many who participated in the marathon.

Karen Lavelle (49), from Stamullen, Co Meath, who has suffered cervical cancer, was another example of such endurance.

Ms Lavelle, who runs with Star of the Sea Athletic Club in Co Meath, achieved a 3.05 running time and admitted “It’s not my personal best but I’m happy.”

A fox bracelet round her wrist was a touching reminder of the real reason she was running yesterday and she touched the bracelet frequently, as though it was a lucky charm of sorts.

“I ran today for my friend, Michelle McKiernan, who died in January from lung cancer,” Ms Lavelle said.

“Michelle loved foxes and I’m wearing the bracelet in her memory. I thought about Michelle during the marathon.

“She was a beautiful person, she got me into running.” Ms Lavelle ran with her friends, her “sisters” Anne O’Brien (42) from Balbriggan, Co Dublin, and Anne Curley (48) from north Dublin central.

“I’m in remission and running was my therapy,” she said. “It’s a beautiful day and we’re lucky to be able to run a marathon - it’s a gift.”

Without doubt the fact that runners such as Ms Lavelle had been on such a tough personal journey, only added to the emotion of the day.

Ms Curley, who achieved a 3.09 finish time while Ms O’Brien gained a personal best of 3.07, both praised their friend for being “amazing”.

But it was clear she felt the same about them as the three crossed the finish line together.

“I just did the Berlin Marathon a month ago,” Ms Curley said. “This is my 23rd marathon. I have had a foot injury, so it’s been tough.

“But every marathon is special.” The civil servant was also running in memory of someone special in her life it transpired, as she took time to stretch, the agony of her injury etched across her face.

“I had the injury last month too but I decided to keep going because I know my old coach Jimmy McNamara, would have wanted me to,” she said.

Jim McNamara, who died in 2016, was one of Ireland’s most legendary figures in long distance running and the Dubliner even ran in the Olympic marathon in Montreal in 1976 at 37.

His involvement in athletics lasted for more than six decades and clearly Ms Curley is part of the legacy left behind.

“Jimmy was everything to me,” she said. “He’s the reason I’m here running today.

“He really encouraged me to keep going and I remembered that today when I was finding it difficult with the injury. This was for him.”

Along with the other runners participating in the event, INM was well represented with Dave Conachy, group head of visuals and Barry Brophy, operations editor, who ran with Siobhan Hanratty, for Team Carrie - a group set up a decade ago by international athlete Dave Carrie, to help those who’d always wanted to run a marathon.

Mr Conachy, who gained a 3.16 personal best only a month after completing the Berlin Marathon, was delighted with his time while Mr Brophy was also elated to have finished with a 3.33 time.

“The support out there was amazing,” Mr Brophy said. “Everyone came out cheering you on.

“I did Berlin last month and it was a harder course but the support round here in Dublin was better, Dublin is the friendly marathon.”

