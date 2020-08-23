'I'm confident that I'll be back, shoulder to the wheel' - Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín reveals cancer diagnosis

Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín pictured outside the Four Courts in Dublin. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Meath-West TD announced the news on social media this evening, saying that he is in hospital and is due to undergo surgery.

He said in a statement: "Good people, I'll be missing for a few days if you are looking for help.

"Got a skin cancer diagnosis a few weeks back and I'm in hospital for an operation.

"Our offices will still be open so don't hesitate to call if you are in a bind."

The former Sinn Féin TD said that he is hopeful of making a speedy recovery, as he urged others to protect themselves in the sun.

"I'm confident that I'll be back, shoulder to the wheel in a few days.

"Wear sunscreen and a hat," he said.

Online Editors