Illegal drugs worth €55,000 discovered during search of man (30s) in Kildare
A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of illegal drugs in Co Kildare.
Gardai stopped the man, aged in his 30s, at St Mary’s Park in Leixlip shortly after 11pm on Friday night.
The man was searched and MDMA with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000 were discovered.
Gardai arrested the man, who was detained at Leixlip Garda Station ahead of a court appearance on Saturday morning.
Online Editors