Illegal drugs worth €23,000 found in vacuum cleaner at Dublin home

Over a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €23,000 has been seized at a Dublin home.

The illegal drugs were discovered in a vacuum cleaner in the Dublin 7 residence with the help of revenue detector dog Bailey.

A 17-year old man was arrested by Gardaí and is being detained at Store Street Garda Station. Today's joint intelligence led operation involved Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Store Street Drugs Unit.

Bailey Credit: Revenue

Separately, revenue officers at Rosslare Europort found smuggled alcohol after stopping and searching a truck as it disembarked a ferry from Fishguard, Wales on Thursday. In addition to its legitimate consignment, the truck was carrying alcohol without appropriate documentation or payment of tax due. Revenue

Some 900 litres of wine, 460 litres of sparkling wine and 95 litres of liqueurs with an estimated retail value of €22,400 were seized. Elsewhere yesterday, 6,680 unstamped cigarettes were seized in a search of a house in Carlow town.

The cigarettes, which contained a number of different brands, have a value of over €3,600. Investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.

