Illegal drugs worth €142,000 found in parcels labelled 'Toys' and 'Wine Glasses'

A total of 7.1kg of herbal cannabis worth an estimated €142,000 has been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

Revenue officers discovered the illegal drugs concealed in two parcels from the USA and Canada.

They were destined for separate addresses in Dublin City Centre, one parcel labelled as ‘Toys’ and the other as ‘Wine Glasses’.

Meanwhile, in a separate search, officers at the Dublin Mail Centre seized ecstasy with an estimated street value of €4,500.

The ecstasy was discovered in two packages from the Netherlands with the help of detector dog Bailey.

The packages were destined for addresses in Galway and Roscommon.

Investigations are ongoing.

