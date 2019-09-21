The co-founder of Press Up, the group which runs the hotel at the centre of the Maria Bailey swing-gate controversy, has said the company was always going to contest the Fine Gael TD’s personal injury claim.

'I’ll never actually know what Maria Bailey wanted from this' - Press Up co-founder on TD's swing-fall claim

Matt Ryan said the entertaining group was “certainly not” going to pay Ms Bailey’s claim for compensation after she fell from a swing at The Dean Hotel in Dublin in 2015. Ms Bailey withdrew her claim earlier this year following intense media coverage and pressure.

Speaking to Marian Finucane on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday morning, Mr Ryan said that while the group does settle some claims: “We do need to contest things that were just simply not our fault.”

The businessman said that Ms Bailey had covered the group’s costs for the case after she withdrew it, but did not disclose how much this was. He said he did not know what Ms Bailey was looking for in taking the case, but that he assumed it was money.

Ms Bailey has previously said she was seeking costs for her medical bills which amounted to around €7,000. “I suppose I’ll never really actually know what Maria Bailey wanted from this,” Mr Ryan said.

He said that the case would not have come to his attention were it not for the intense media focus on it. “We get hundreds of claims, as do our industry. It’s just the way the industry is, there is a big claims culture out there. We make a pretty black and white decision on all cases,” he said.

“The Maria Bailey case wouldn’t even have come to my attention, I was actually in Hong Kong when somebody alerted me to the media attention it was getting and I had to ring back my own office and ask what the status of that was.”

Discussing the intense media focus on the case and public controversy, he said that Press Up “as a group, as a policy certainly doesn’t set out to fuel anything on this”. Mr Ryan said that he had seen the report by senior counsel David Kennedy, who was tasked by the Taoiseach to look into the matter, and described it as “account of what happened from start to finish”.

Dean Hotel

Explaining the decision to install swings in the hotel, Mr Ryan said: “We wanted it to be iconic and individual and we wanted to bring something that would be, I suppose, Instagram-able, which it is now. It had never caused any problems previously and hasn’t since.”

Swings at the Dean Hotel which Maria Bailey fell off in 2015

