A LUCKY man from Co Kildare was so shocked by his €500,000 Lotto win that he waited to collect the cheque before telling his wife.

'I'll break the news with a bottle of bubbly' - Kildare man picks up winning Lotto cheque for half a million euro - but yet to tell his wife

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, scooped half a million euro on an All Cash Extravaganza Scratch Card purchased at a Spar shop in Prosperous, Co Kildare.

As he collected his winnings at National Lottery HQ today, the Kildare man said that he decided "not to tell a soul" before he picked up the money, as he couldn't believe his eyes.

"I bought the scratch card over the weekend and thought there had to be a mistake, I couldn’t have been lucky enough to win a half million euros. I decided not to tell a soul until I came into the Lottery offices to make my claim, just in case there was a mistake," he said.

"I now have the cheque and a bottle of bubbly so I’m going to go home and gently break the news to my wife. I don’t think she’s going to believe me.”

He said that he hopes to pay off his mortgage with the winnings but "won't lose the run" of himself.

"It’s still a little early to say what I will to do with the money. I’m going to enjoy the next few days telling my family and closest friends – I just hope they believe me. I know when myself and my wife sit down to make plans we’ll have a shopping list as long as our arms.

"We will look at different options including paying off the mortgage, doing house renovations and maybe treating ourselves to a new car. We’re a sensible family so I can promise that we won’t lose the run of ourselves.”

Meanwhile, National Lottery also handed out a whopping €100,000 to another weekend winner, who has also yet to tell his wife the good news.

The man, who moved to Ireland from eastern Europe in December, won big on a Money Multiplier Scratch Card purchased in Tom Stanley Newsagents in Blanchardstown shopping centre.

He explained that his wife has yet to join him in Ireland.

"I wanted to be sure this was a winner so I will call her as soon as I leave here. This is fantastic and a great start to my new life in this country," he said.

Players will have a chance to win almost €6.5 million in this week's Lotto on Wednesday.

Online Editors