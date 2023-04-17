| 10.4°C Dublin

Ikea opens ‘plan and order’ outlet in Cork so flat-pack fans can avoid long trek to Dublin

Laura Lynott

Ikea is opening a new “plan and order point” in Cork today to allow shoppers to consult with its interior designers without having to trek to Dublin.

The new mini store, which will be dedicated to kitchen and bedroom planning, will be located in Douglas Village.

