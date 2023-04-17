Ikea opens ‘plan and order’ outlet in Cork so flat-pack fans can avoid long trek to Dublin

Ikea is opening a new “plan and order point” in Cork today to allow shoppers to consult with its interior designers without having to trek to Dublin.

The new mini store, which will be dedicated to kitchen and bedroom planning, will be located in Douglas Village.

Martyn Allan, Ikea market manager, said: “As part of our journey towards becoming more accessible, affordable, and sustainable, we’re excited to open our new plan and order point in Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Cork today.

“Ikea fans in Munster have until now had to travel to Dublin to meet us. This new plan and order point means that they can instead meet us to plan kitchens and other areas of their home in their local area.”

Mr Allan said the store was “an exciting first step in bringing Ikea closer to our customers in southern Ireland”.

The Swedish flat-pack furniture giant said the latest store is part of the retailer’s “ongoing transformation to make it easier and more sustainable to shop with Ikea”.

The focus in the Doulas store is bespoke kitchen and wardrobe designs, although customers will be able to get inspiration and help with planning for any room in their home.

Products can be ordered from across the Ikea range for delivery direct to the customer’s home or a location of their choice.

As well as being able to book an appointment with a designer, customers will also have access to in-store self-service tools to create their own design.

Appointments to consult with one of Ikea’s interior designers must be made in advance via an online booking system.

Ikea said customers will be able to work with the designer to create “an interior plan perfect for the customer’s needs and lifestyle”.

"This may take up to two consultations before a plan is finalised, with each consultation being free of charge,” the company added.

The new Douglas outlet is the fourth plan and order point to open in Ireland in the past 12 months and follows outlets in Drogheda, Naas and St Stephen's Green in Dublin. More are planned to open by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Ikea announced its first customer distribution centre in west Dublin which, when fully operational, will create 120 jobs.

The 450,000sqft facility will open early next year and will enable Ikea to process online orders directly from Ireland, increasing product availability and cutting delivery times in half.



