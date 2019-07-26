A new survey has revealed just how much the country loves the homeware giant, with more than 75pc of people in Ireland saying they have visited the outlet, making 30 million visits since 2009.

Ikea island - more than 75pc of Irish people have visited the retailer since it opened a decade ago

Famous for its flatpack furniture and that iconic scene in 500 Days Of Summer, Ikea celebrated 10 years in Ireland yesterday, after opening its flagship Ballymun store in 2009.

It also has an order-and-collect outlet in Carrickmines, which opened in 2016, and an online shopping service, which launched in 2017.

Ikea is a real home from home for Dubliners, as 86pc say they have furnished their houses with at least one item from the Swedish store.

Twenty-five per cent of people surveyed said it was their first port of call when moving into a new home, with 21pc visiting the store to plan their first home with their other half.

It has also proved to be a huge hit with parents in the past decade, as 70pc said they have Ikea products in their home.

When it comes to our favourite aspects of the Ikea experience, Irish shoppers are treating it as their own real-life Pinterest board, as 39pc have browsed around for inspiration from the in-store room sets.

His and hers clothes storage from Ikea

Thirty-seven per cent headed to Ballymun to pick up "bits and pieces" from the market hall, while 20pc searched for a good deal in the bargain corner.

As for the most popular buys, the top three best-selling products in the past five years based on volume sold were carrier bags, plates and scented candles.

The individual products that topped the polls based on sales were Kallax shelving units, the Hemnes day bed and the Micke desk.

Pax wardrobe from Ikea

Ireland and UK country retail manager Peter Jelkeby said the group was "immensely proud" to mark its 10th anniversary here.

"Our flagship Ballymun store and Carrickmines order and collection point have become key destinations for the people of Ireland, while our shop online offering has proved to be a fantastic success, allowing people from all across the country to access our wonderful product range," he said.

Ikea employs 700 people across the Ballymun and Carrickmines stores, with 120 of them having joined the team the day Ikea first opened.

"We are committed to our customers, as well as our co-workers, and will strive to deliver better everyday life solutions here in Ireland over the coming years. We are proud of the impact we have made in the last 10 years," said Mr Jelkeby.

Online Editors