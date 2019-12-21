'If you are wise, you will forget my face' - IRA gunman told Independent editor

At one stage, according to IRA man Dan Breen, the volunteers wanted to shoot editor Timothy Harrington, but decided against it. Instead they smashed machinery.

Their declared aim, according to Breen, was to cause so much damage that no edition could appear for some time.

But the paper was back on the street the following day carrying a full report of the IRA raid with the headline: "Armed Men Raid The Irish Independent."

The report began: "Shortly after 10 o'clock last night, a body of men estimated at about 50 in number, some of whom were masked, and all armed with revolvers, visited the Irish Independent printing offices, Mid Abbey St and Liffey St, held up the entire staffs, and wrecked practically all the valuable machinery on the premises."

The revolutionary period was a dangerous and precarious one for the editor and staff of the Irish Independent.

The building was occupied by rebel forces during the Easter Rising. And during the War of Independence, according to historian Ian Kenneally, newspapers were the targets of intimidation and violence from both the British crown forces and the IRA.

The paper and its editor had a complex relationship with the Sinn Féin movement.

Harrington denounced the Rising in a leader column under the headline: "Criminal Madness." On the other hand, some of the staff were active supporters of the Rising, and in the years that followed supplied information to the IRA.

After the executions of the rebel leaders, the paper gradually shifted its editorial stance.

In the years after the Rising, the paper gave tacit support to Sinn Féin, as it became the most powerful political force in the country, and the tone of editorial columns was highly critical of the British administration in Dublin.

But the editorials continued to denounce IRA violence.

By December of 1919, the Irish Independent was the leading nationalist media outlet, with a circulation that had soared from 25,000 to 114,000 in 14 years.

So, what led the IRA to attack it, and even to consider shooting the editor?

Volunteers were angered by an editorial that appeared in the paper on December 20 denouncing an assassination attempt on the British administration's leading representative, the Lord Lieutenant, Lord French.

The IRA had planned an ambush on a cavalcade that was to include Lord French, who was travelling to the viceregal lodge in the Phoenix Park after arriving at Ashtown railway station. It had received a tip-off about his movements from a railway worker's son.

On December 19, near the Ashtown Gate of the Park, volunteers riddled French's convoy with bullets, apparently thinking the Lord Lieutenant was in the second car. But French was in the first car, and sped away unscathed.

In the battle that followed, the IRA man Martin Savage was killed and Dan Breen was shot in the leg.

Having suffered these casualties, the IRA was incensed by the leader column that appeared in the Irish Independent on the following day.

Headlined "Deplorable Outrage", the column read: "Murder and attempts at murder are appalling and revolting deeds", before describing the attempt on the Lord Lieutenant's life as "immoral and unchristian", and "criminal and reprehensible".

The then chief of staff of the IRA, Richard Mulcahy, recalled later: "There were members of the Independent staff who, it was very seriously considered, would lose their lives if something was not done to relieve the excitement and to relieve the anger of certain members of the Volunteers in Dublin city, if some kind of outlet had not been opened to them."

Dan Breen wrote in his memoir 'My Fight for Irish Freedom': "I heard that some of the boys favoured the shooting of the editor of the Independent. Another course was eventually adopted. It was decided to suppress the paper…"

The large group of armed men, under the leadership of Peadar Clancy, entered the building and held up the staff with revolvers.

During the attack, the editor was reportedly held at gunpoint by unmasked raider Bill Judge. "When I leave here I will forget your face, and if you are wise you will forget mine," Judge told the editor.

(In what must have been an awkward moment, Judge returned to the editor's office a week later on a "business call" on behalf of his firm. Although they recognised each other, there was no reference to the previous meeting.)

The frightening incursion by the IRA did not deflect the journalists at the paper from reporting about the attack in detail for the following morning's paper.

As the report put it: "The front offices were held by four or five men, and the telephone cut, while the remainder of the raiders distributed themselves about the building, visiting the editorial, reporting, composing and other departments."

They set about the machinery with sledgehammers and crowbars, and left a letter for the editor in which he was told: "You have outraged the sensibilities and endeavoured to misrepresent the sympathies and opinions of the Irish people."

The paper may have got on the wrong side of the IRA, but it was also no friend of the British administration.

By 1920, its stance against the British had hardened and crown forces were termed the "army of occupation".

A police inspector in Galway complained: "It is this paper which creates, fosters and foments hatred of the British government." And the head of the British army in Ireland Nevil Macready described the Irish Independent as being "nothing less than the daily propaganda of rebellion".

In December 1920, when the newspaper printed a letter from Michael Collins addressed to the Irish people, a party of Auxiliaries raided the premises and held a gun to the head of a sub-editor.

During the Civil War, the Irish Independent was occupied by the Free State Army, as it was close to the centre of the action as street battles raged in the capital.

By this time, the nerves of the editor were frayed, and at one stage he stayed in the offices full time, fearing with some justification that he was in danger of assassination.

Newspaper historian Hugh Oram wrote: "Colleagues remembered him coming to the front door when the coast was clear, a pale-faced man snatching a quick breath of fresh air."

The conclusion of the Civil War brought to an end a tumultuous period in the history of the newspaper.

Irish Independent