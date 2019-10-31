'If they feel they're doing it in mine or my family’s name they are badly mistaken' - Sean Quinn on QIH threats

It comes against the backdrop of threats and violence against QIH directors - including Kevin Lunney’s recent kidnap and torture.

Kevin Lunney

Several signs have been placed across the county over the past 12 months which contain derogatory remarks against some QIH executives.

PSNI officers are meanwhile scrutinising a photograph of a man in a balaclava, apparently reading out a death threat to directors at QIH.

Warning: A masked man was photographed with a statement threatening directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings

The PSNI tonight confirmed: “We are aware of a photograph and this is being considered as part of the wider ongoing investigation.”

In a statement to RTÉ ‘Prime Time’ last night, ex-tycoon Mr Quinn said that he condemned the “barbaric” acts carried out against Mr Lunney. He insisted that the perpetrators were not representing his family name.

“I have already unreservedly condemned the acts of violence against Kevin Lunney, which I have previously described as barbaric,” said the statement.

“I implore that whomever is carrying out these heinous acts to cease immediately.

“I call on those who have advanced threats to withdraw them immediately. If they feel they are doing it in mine or my family’s name then they are badly mistaken.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this week said that such signs would be removed - with “specialist help” if necessary.

However, while some posters have been removed, at least one larger sign on the Ballyconnell Road remained in place today.

The poster makes reference to salaries of three QIH directors and has been displayed at the location for over a year.

It was previously revealed that Cavan County Council were refusing to take down posters over fears about the safety of staff.

Sources suggested that gardaí may require armed personnel from specialist units to be on hand for the removal of posters, given the current climate.

Speaking this week, the Garda Commissioner said: “We will address this issue through the removal of those posters and if we have to employ specialist help to do that we will do so.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI confirmed that it had increased its policing patrols in the area and offered security advice to QIH executives.

District Commander Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “Whilst we do not comment on the security of individuals, where we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk, we take all appropriate steps to advise them of that threat.

“We never ignore anything that will put a person’s life at risk and we are using all our efforts and working closely with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána to bring those responsible for committing offences in this area and against this company to justice.”

