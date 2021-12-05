‘If there is no justice for George, we have no peace,’ says father of man shot dead by gardaí

The father of George Nkencho has said he has “no faith” in the ongoing investigation into his son’s fatal shooting by gardaí last December and has called for an independent inquiry into his son’s death.

On Wednesday, the family of the then 27-year-old met with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) to discuss its investigation.

The watchdog had pledged to complete its probe by the end of this year, but this deadline will not be met.

The family were informed that the probe is not near completion and that there was no timeline on when it would be finished.

“The meeting was painful and traumatic. I have lost all hope in the GSOC investigation. They said it would be finished by the first anniversary of George’s death. But now they cannot even give us a rough idea of when it will be completed.

"I have now lost faith in them. There must be a public, independent inquiry,” Frank Nkencho told the Sunday Independent from his home in Blanchardstown.

“If there is no justice, we have no peace. We are just devastated. I know I am never going to get George back. I miss him every minute of every day. We feel we are not being treated as important.”

George Nkencho was shot dead last December 30 on the porch of his home in Clonee, west Dublin, following a stand-off with gardaí during which he refused to drop a knife.

Minutes earlier, the young man, who was suffering from mental health problems, had threatened staff in a nearby shop with a knife and was followed back to his home by gardaí who were attempting to contain the potential for violence.

When contacted, a spokesman for GSOC said: “While it had been hoped to conclude by the anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death in December 2021, GSOC informed the family that the demands of the investigation preclude this.

“GSOC was able to confirm [at Wednesday’s meeting] to the Nkencho family that significant progress has been made in the investigation, which has been the fruit of extensive inquiries.”

GSOC also indicated, however, that further work is required to ensure that it concludes its examination of all lines of inquiry.

The spokesman added: “GSOC is very grateful to the Nkencho family for its engagement with us, at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.”

The Sunday Independent has also learned that George’s younger brother, who was inside the house when his elder brother was shot dead on the porch, recorded the shooting and this video has been furnished to GSOC.

In it, he said 13 gardaí are depicted in the video. The majority are local, unarmed officers, while two were specialist gardaí from the Armed Support Unit who were called to assist. George’s father said he was unable to watch this video but that it had been handed over upon request of the Garda watchdog.

“But I know there were 13 officers in the video. Eleven were unarmed and two were armed. They have all been interviewed by GSOC and they have all told GSOC they did not know George. But two of them did.

“They had been up in the house because of his mental health problems. I want GSOC to get to the bottom of the problem. My other kids, they still have to see these gardaí when they go outside. It is very difficult for them to see them in the area. They are walking around, seeing my other children, after what happened to my son.”

An inquest into Mr Nkencho’s death will reopen on December 14. An adjournment will be sought by GSOC, as its investigation remains ongoing.

“I want the Garda Commissioner to get involved. George was a homely and lovely boy. I never once asked him to do something and he said no.

"Everyone is missing him. He was having some mental health problems, like many people. We were trying to get him help. We have no answers to what happened to him.

"We cannot grieve properly. We will have a candlelit vigil outside Blanchardstown Garda station at December 30, his first anniversary. It will be a nice way to remember him. Christmas will be difficult.”

Some of Mr Nkencho’s siblings witnessed the shooting as they were inside the front door when an armed officer opened fire. Moments before, Gloria Nkencho tried to tell gardaí she could help and that her brother had a mental illness. However, as officers tried to contain the potential for violence, she had to retreat inside.

Before the shooting, gardaí had tried to disarm him using a graduated policing response after he had attacked a shopkeeper at a Eurospar 23 minutes earlier.

Garda units arrived and followed him, repeatedly asking him to drop the knife he was brandishing. He refused and threatened officers when they tried to approach him.

By the time he got home, two members of the Armed Support Unit were at the scene and took over.

The armed officers did not know it was his home and feared he could take the people inside hostage. He was pepper-sprayed, and there were two attempts at Tasering him, but Mr Nkencho remained in possession of the knife and continued to threaten officers. Gardaí then opened fire. In the aftermath of the shooting and in line with Garda protocol, the case was handed over to GSOC.

On completion of the investigation, a number of options will be available to GSOC. It can recommend no further action if it finds gardaí have no case to answer; it can send a file to the DPP, who could then consider criminal charges; or it could make recommendations that some officers should be subject to internal disciplinary proceedings.