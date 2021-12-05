| 2°C Dublin

‘If there is no justice for George, we have no peace,’ says father of man shot dead by gardaí

A year on from his death, the family of George Nkencho are angry the investigation is not yet complete — and are now calling for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to become involved in the investigation​​​​​​​

Blessing Nkencho, mother of George Nkencho who was shot outside his home last December. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand
Frank and Blessing Nkencho Expand
Members of the George Nkencho Coalition during a press conference at Blanchardstown Garda Station in April, where they called for a public inquiry into the death of George Nkencho. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Ali Bracken

The father of George Nkencho has said he has “no faith” in the ongoing investigation into his son’s fatal shooting by gardaí last December and has called for an independent inquiry into his son’s death.

On Wednesday, the family of the then 27-year-old met with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) to discuss its investigation.

