'If the Dingle capsize was investigated, Caitriona might still be alive today'

Bernard Lucas was out on an Irish Coast Guard "shout" last week for a missing man in Co Clare.

The extensive search with the Irish Coast Guard's Doolin and Kilkee units, the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter and Clare Civil Defence had a good outcome, as the elderly man was found in woodland and treated for hypothermia.

However, Bernard's Doolin unit doesn't always get days like that. One such day etched forever in his memory is September 12, 2016, when the unit lost one of its own highly experienced members - Bernard's wife, Caitriona.

Ms Lucas (41), a librarian, a mother of two, and an advanced coxswain, had offered to help out the neighbouring Irish Coast Guard Kilkee unit in a search for a missing man.

She hadn't expected to go to sea, but the unit was short a crew member. She died after the Kilkee rigid inflatable boat (Rib) capsized in a shallow surf zone. Two other crew members survived.

Bernard is loath to talk about the toll it has taken on himself and his two adult children, Ben and Emma.

This time last year he trekked the Arctic Circle trail in Greenland as part of the Caitriona Lucas Challenge, set up in his wife's name. On legal advice he has filed an action against the State. However, the family are still waiting for an inquest, almost four-and-a-half years later .

Last summer the Director of Public Prosecutions decided no criminal charges should be brought in relation to the incident, after a report was forwarded to it by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). The unpublished HSA report was one of two separate investigations. The second report, by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB), proved so contentious it had to be published in two parts.

The MCIB report identified five significant faults with the Rib and was critical of the Irish Coast Guard, including the absence of a safety systems manager. This had been recommended in a review in April 2012, but was not implemented by the government. A health and safety officer has since been appointed.

In a robust response, the Irish Coast Guard described the MCIB report as "flawed" and "misleading".

Bernard made his own submission, querying why the investigation did not address the failure to find personal locator beacons, the loss of helmets by three crew and the failure of life jackets to inflate.

A post-mortem examination identified a trauma to the side of Ms Lucas's head at a point where it should have been protected by her helmet. Her life jacket was not inflated.

Last summer the MCIB's authority was questioned in a European Court of Justice judgment which found it is not independent as its board included the Department of Transport secretary general, or his or her deputy, and the Marine Survey Office chief surveyor. These two post holders have stood down.

As if that wasn't upsetting enough for Bernard, an analysis of the MCIB submitted to the Oireachtas says it is "not fit for purpose".

"Shocking" is how he describes his reaction, and he says the investigation into his wife's death must be reviewed.

The analysis of the MCIB by former State marine surveyor Captain Neil Forde was commissioned by maritime lawyer Michael Kingston, who lost his father in the Betelgeuse Whiddy Island explosion in 1979.

It claims the MCIB failed to investigate incidents it has a statutory duty to inquire about, questions its resources and independence, and says the inquiry into Caitriona Lucas's death is "riddled with inaccuracies" - starting with the wrong location for the incident. These inaccuracies were not corrected because MCIB investigators "simply have not had the resources required to do the job properly", Mr Kingston stated in a presentation to the Oireachtas Transport and Communications Networks committee hearing last Friday.

Captain Forde's analysis also questions why the MCIB did not investigate a previous incident which occurred in similar circumstances to that of Ms Lucas's death, where an Irish Coast Guard Dingle unit Rib capsized off Inch, Co Kerry, in August 2014. Although there were no fatalities, the failure to investigate it was a breach of the Merchant Shipping (Investigation of Marine Casualties) Act, 2000, he says.

The author of the Lucas inquiry said the Dingle incident "had many attributes similar" to the Kilkee incident.

"I think this is one of the aspects that I find so upsetting," Bernard says. "If the Dingle capsize had been investigated, and recommendations implemented, Caitriona might still be alive today.

"We have a fully staffed Air Accident Investigation Unit and a Railway Accident Investigation Unit, but a part-time body investigating marine accidents that is poorly resourced and, therefore, compromised.

"When it can't even get the location where Caitriona died right, the MCIB report raises more questions than it answers. We need a reinvestigation."

When Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told Friday's Oireachtas committee he planned a "fundamental review of the structures in place for marine accident investigation", Mr Kingston said a review had already taken place in 1998.

Formation on an independent investigation unit with an estimated €350,000 annual budget would be a fraction of the cost of a €50m annual search and rescue helicopter contract, he pointed out.

The MCIB said it does not comment on published reports issued on the conclusion of investigations, and said it was not the purpose of an investigation to attribute blame or fault - but to avoid other casualties occurring.