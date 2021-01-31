| 3.6°C Dublin

'If the Dingle capsize was investigated, Caitriona might still be alive today'

Bernard Lucas seeks a review following a flawed report on his wife's death at sea, says Lorna Siggins

Bernard Lucas in Doolin, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand
Bernard Lucas was out on an Irish Coast Guard "shout" last week for a missing man in Co Clare.

The extensive search with the Irish Coast Guard's Doolin and Kilkee units, the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter and Clare Civil Defence had a good outcome, as the elderly man was found in woodland and treated for hypothermia.

However, Bernard's Doolin unit doesn't always get days like that. One such day etched forever in his memory is September 12, 2016, when the unit lost one of its own highly experienced members - Bernard's wife, Caitriona.

