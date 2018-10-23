A young Traveller woman has said comments from presidential candidate Peter Casey were "upsetting" and have consequences.

'If powerful people get away with it, then ordinary people think they can too' - Traveller woman on 'derogatory' terms

Kathleen Lawrence (33), a vocal member of the Travelling community, said "if powerful people get away with it then ordinary people think they can too".

"At the end of the day, being a Traveller is part of who I am," she said.

"What really upset me with comments from the likes of Casey and people who are in the public eye, is that they think they can say bad things about Travellers and there’s no consequences.

"That’s what’s so upsetting."

Kathleen spoke out after she was "left in tears" after over-hearing a group of fellow students using the word 'knacker' in a conversation.

Kathleen, who is studying for a MSc in Human Rights at UCD, said a heated discussion began when she questioned the use of the word.

"I wasn’t paying attention what the group were saying," Kathleen told Independent.ie.

"I just heard a snippet about some event they were going to, all of a sudden the guy turned around and said to one of the girls- ‘you don’t want to dress like a knacker’.

"I said, ‘excuse me, what did you say’ and was told to mind my own f***ing business.

"I told him it was my business as I am a Traveller, and he said he could say what he wanted."

Kathleen said she felt "vulnerable" after the incident as she was alone and felt frustrated with the students’ response to her comment, which she says she reported to the faculty later that day.

"I was so upset and walked away as I didn’t want them to see me in tears.

"Because I was on my own, I felt vulnerable. Usually when I call people out on it, the response is ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean it that way’. I told him it was a racist and derogatory term and he didn’t care.

"It was the arrogance of thinking ‘I can say what I want’, it infuriated me and upset me at the same time."

Recent figures suggest that members of the Travelling community are almost 10 times more likely to deal with instances of discrimination than white Irish members of the general population.

The survey, carried out by ESRI on behalf of the Irish Human Rights Equality Commission (IHREC) in 2017, suggested that Travellers face "very high" levels of discrimination relative to others- but Kathleen says her experiences in college have been mostly positive.

Kathleen explained that she usually tells students she’s a Traveller when they begin talking, to avoid questions later on.

"Because I am proud who of I am, I tell people that I’m a Traveller straight away. I have had people say to me, why would you say straight away you're a Traveller?" she said.

"I’m not trumping my own horn. I don’t announce it and say, ‘hi I’m Kathleen and I’m a Traveller’, but I slip it into conversations."

A spokesperson for UCD told Independent.ie: "The University emphasises commitment to equality, and to dignity and respect for all members of the University community.

"Under the UCD Student Code, all members of the University community are expected to act responsibly at all times."

"Misconduct or alleged breaches of the Student Code should be reported to the Registrar or his/her nominee. The Registrar or his/her nominee will then take steps as soon as is practicable to arrange a meeting with the student and will provide in advance details of the alleged offence."

