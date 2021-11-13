| 10.6°C Dublin

If one day without kids football is to be a game changer then the adults need to grow up and teach respect for referees

Ian Mallon

Referee Nancy Foley says she has been verbally abused by managers and an U12s player Expand

Close

CELEBRATIONS have been understandably muted to mark the centenary of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) – an organisation which has little to cheer about in recent times.

However even the FAI has been taken aback by just how low things have sunk this weekend, as hundreds of pitches remain empty today following unprecedented actions by a number of leagues which have cancelled their entire fixtures programme.

