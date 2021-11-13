If one day without kids football is to be a game changer then the adults need to grow up and teach respect for referees

CELEBRATIONS have been understandably muted to mark the centenary of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) – an organisation which has little to cheer about in recent times.

However even the FAI has been taken aback by just how low things have sunk this weekend, as hundreds of pitches remain empty today following unprecedented actions by a number of leagues which have cancelled their entire fixtures programme.

More than 13,000 children will not play today due to an escalation of physical and verbal attacks on referees in recent weeks.

In the most serious incidents two officials were punched during games, one ref was called at home and threatened with violence and a child player was attacked by an adult in another incident.

The North Dublin Schoolboys/girls League (NDSL) and Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) took a courageous step this week by cancelling their fixtures, to support referees who have had enough.

Secretary for the leagues, Tony Gaines, said the action, while severe, was something that needed to happen. “If we don’t have referees, we don’t have football – it’s that simple,” he said.

The leagues and the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society (ISRS) were last night locked in negotiations which are expected to continue throughout the weekend, and which will ultimately determine if matches can resume next weekend.

And all the while some harrowing testimony emerges of the kinds of abuse that match officials are presented with week in and week out, on pitches across the country, not just in the NDSL and MGL.

In one of the most devastating outcomes a female referee has quit the game after she was the victim of threatening and intimidating behaviour at a North Dublin Schoolboys/girls League game, where the man who abused her during the match returned afterwards to continue his assault.

Another woman, Nancy Foley, has given an account of what it’s like to be a referee in Ireland today, and a female referee, at that.

The 5ft3in mother-of-four endured a devastating verbal attack by two male managers from opposing teams, was screamed “c***” at her in a separate incident, and was threatened with having her “head ripped off” by an U12s player.

“Why would anyone, especially women, want to put themselves in these situations where grown men are aggressively shouting all sorts of abuse at them, sometimes right up to their faces, or in my case towering over me saying all sorts of things?” asked Nancy.

“Why should we put ourselves at risk anymore? For a woman going on a football pitch now is a bit like wearing a mini-skirt and walking down a dark alley – you just wouldn’t do it.”

Aside from the abuse itself, the Dublin woman said the long-term effects are that young people who like the idea of being a referee are no longer contemplating it as a pursuit.

“Refereeing is going the way of the priesthood, people aren’t joining up anymore and you cannot blame them.”

Following the incident in which she was cornered by the two managers, as well as players and supporters, Ms Foley said she wanted to walk away from the game forever.

“I was humiliated, embarrassed and I was even too shocked to stop the match, I didn’t know what to do,” she recalled.

“I sat down at the side of the pitch after the game and just cried and cried for 45 minutes.

“Here I was a grown woman, a mother, and I was unable to move because of fear or shock or a bit of both.”

She, as well as many others across the game, believe that the problem with ill-discipline is not solely the blame of the FAI, which in 2019 brought in harsher and more severe punishments for perpetrators.

The real problem is with some leagues and how they administer the laws that are available and the severity of the sanctions they issue, which can be open to lenient interpretation.

Those leagues that do administer harsh penalties – of which most agree the best form is to heavily fine a club – face another difficulty as happened in Kildare recently, when a club was sanctioned financially only to appeal it straight away, rather than owning up and taking responsibility.

The club in question will argue that due process and appeal are entirely acceptable and lawful instruments which go with any disciplinary measure.

The big piece for the FAI to work out is how to deal with those who simply refuse to accept their punishments without a fight – far more severe penalties may be effective.

The FAI and leagues have an even bigger problem to overcome if referees decide to embark on a nationwide boycott of football, which is an option, and which is being considered by the ISRS if matters don’t improve.

The issue is down to culture, a culture which goes back through the decades, where intimidating and abusing referees is normalised, and the referees themselves are somehow dehumanised like a pantomime villain for the amusement of the masses.

Nancy Foley believes that coaches need to be coached through effective FAI education programmes, not just on the laws of the game and rules of play, but on respect.

“It’s not that coaches don’t teach kids to respect the referee, they teach kids not to respect the referee,” she explained.

“This needs to change because children will do anything their coaches tell them, and if they are being told that the referee deserves their respect kids will grow up with a newfound respect and that in turn will bring more young people into refereeing.”

The views and actions of Nancy Foley, along with Tony Gaines and Danny Lambe in the NDSL and MGL, as well as from Sean Slattery and his colleagues in the ISRS have now received full attention but only after thousands of children missed a day’s play.

But if one day without football is to be a game changer, then it will need all of the adults involved with clubs to start acting like grown-ups.



