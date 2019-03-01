A TRALEE hotel is today hosting a meeting of the Irexit group, despite a push from locals to get it cancelled amid allegations the group is ‘racist’ for pursuing an anti-immigration agenda.

A TRALEE hotel is today hosting a meeting of the Irexit group, despite a push from locals to get it cancelled amid allegations the group is ‘racist’ for pursuing an anti-immigration agenda.

'If it was racist we wouldn't hold it' - hotel holding Irexit group meeting despite complaints

The Ballygarry House Hotel, in the Co Kerry town, said a lot of people have called up about the planned meeting of the group, whose main goal is to push for Ireland to leave the EU.

It came after a local community activist Bec Fahy, who is associated with the People Before Profit Party, asked people to ring the hotel.

“This group has been openly promoting anti immigrant policies and has joined with far right groups on Dublin protests. We need to show them that Kerry will not tolerate racism,” she wrote on Facebook.

A manager of the hotel told Independent.ie the event was going ahead as planned and that the Irexit group were entitled to be allowed to hold a meeting.

He said he had looked up the group after the calls started coming in and it seemed to about getting Ireland out of the EU. “I don’t think it is racist,” he said.

“If it was a racist group or something that was socially unacceptable then we wouldn’t be hosting it.”

He likened the opposition that has been stirred against the group to that of conflicting political positions.

“It would be like Fianna Fail holding a meeting a Fine Gael calling us up and trying to get it cancelled,” he said.

“As we understand it this is a group calling for Ireland to leave the EU. People have the freedom to have their view point,” he said.

He confirmed there had been some opposition to the meeting. “We have had a lot of people calling up about it, but we won’t be cancelling it just because people call,” he said.

A spokesman for Irexit said there was no evidence for Ms Fahy’s claim that the party was racist.

"The lady doth protest too much and without any evidence whatsoever,” he said.

“We are a liberal party which believes in Irish democracy and freedom. We uphold free speech on all important issues effecting our island.

“The Tralee meeting will be a great success and the main speaker, Ben Scallan's mother is Jamaican.”

Surveys have found that around two-thirds of Irish people view the EU favourably.

However, in the wake of Brexit there were some who wanted to see Ireland follow suit and the Irexit group was set up in September last year. It drew around 250 people to its first meeting at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin.

It’s founder is Hermann Kelly, who is the director of communications for the European Parliament’s Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group.

The group includes Eurosceptic parties including Ukip and the Italian Five Star movement.

Ms Fahy said she was disappointed to hear the event was going ahead and insisted it was a fair characterisation of Irexit to call the group racist.

“I’m not saying everyone who goes to one of their meetings is racist. But that’s how they get you.

“It’s populism in its worst form. The platform that they go around on, on issues to such as housing for example, is anti-immigrant.

“When talking about mass-migration and misrepresenting the facts about the number of people coming to this country, that’s racism,” she said.

Online Editors