‘If I’d new knees I'd be dancing with delight’ – woman gets Covid vaccine weeks before 100th birthday

Mona Carlisle, who will be 100 years old on February 12, was delighted to receive the vaccine Expand

Claire McNeilly

It's the birthday present of the century - a precious Covid-19 vaccine for Mona Carlisle.

Mrs Carlisle, from Ballynahinch, Co Down, celebrates her 100th birthday in a couple of weeks and is believed to be one of the oldest recipients of the revolutionary new life-saving jab.

A telegram from the Queen is guaranteed on February 12 but, for Mona, this was the gift that money simply couldn't buy.

