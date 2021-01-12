‘If I’d new knees I'd be dancing with delight’ – woman gets Covid vaccine weeks before 100th birthday

It's the birthday present of the century - a precious Covid-19 vaccine for Mona Carlisle.

Mrs Carlisle, from Ballynahinch, Co Down, celebrates her 100th birthday in a couple of weeks and is believed to be one of the oldest recipients of the revolutionary new life-saving jab.

A telegram from the Queen is guaranteed on February 12 but, for Mona, this was the gift that money simply couldn't buy.

"This was a milestone for me," she told the Belfast Telegraph after receiving her injection at a drive through facility at Montalto Medical Centre in her hometown on Monday.

"It went well; I didn't feel a thing and I'm glad I did it."

She added: "It's actually the first time I've been out and about since the first lockdown in March. I moved in with my daughter Maureen when we were first told to stay at home - and I'm still there."

Mona lost her beloved 89-year-old husband James, with whom she had five children, in September 2010 after 61 years of marriage.

Her youngest son William (62) accompanied her to the landmark appointment in Co Down while his siblings - John (70), Margaret (69), David (67), and Roy (66) - plus 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren awaited the news.

"I wasn't worried about having the vaccine," said Mrs Carlisle.

"I hope this will help play a part in getting rid of this terrible disease but I believe that, unfortunately, it's going to stay with us for quite a while."

Mrs Carlisle, a former bookkeeper, is originally from the Ormeau Road in Belfast, but moved to Co Down and became a homemaker after marrying farmer James on June 15, 1949.

"I've been very lucky so far because none of my family or friends has been affected by the disease," she said.

"Hopefully that will continue to be the case."

The sprightly, about-to-be centenarian said she was in fine health and joked: "If I had two new knees I'd be dancing around with delight!"

After being asked the obligatory questions, she has "no idea" what the secret of such a long life is.

"If I knew that, I would pass it on," she said.

So how does a 99-year-old woman pass the time during what has been a 10-month long period of shielding?

"Actually, the weeks have flown in," she said.

"I read a lot. My son brings me the papers every day and after I read those I read my book."

The silver surfer added: "I also play a lot of solitaire on my tablet."

Meanwhile, son William said he was delighted to have been with his mother on such an important day.

"There was nothing to it - we'll be back in six weeks' time for her second injection," he told this newspaper.

Her daughter Margaret Kirk, with whom Mona has been staying, said that it means a lot for her mother to have been given the vaccine.

"None of us go very far these days because we don't want to interact with people and put mum at risk," she said.

"I get all my groceries delivered and I've only been out to the butcher's shop.

"Mum has got all her faculties. I think it's been good for her that we live on the farm in the countryside.

"She isn't wheelchair bound, but she can't walk very far so we like to take her for short walks in the fresh air."

Another Northern Ireland woman, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, became the first person in the world outside clinical trials to receive the Pfizer jab in early December.

The oldest person to receive the vaccine in the UK is believed to be 109-year-old Eileen Ash from Norwich, who got her second dose of the jab earlier this week.

Mrs Ash - one of the few people still alive who lived through the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-20 - is a former England cricket international who first represented her country in 1937. More than 1.5 million people in the UK have now been vaccinated, with the over 80s - of which there are 3.4 million - and frontline health and social care workers prioritised.