'I’d have no benefit of doing anything to Kevin Lunney' - Sean Quinn denies any part in kidnap and torture of businessman

Former billionaire Sean Quinn has denied he had anything to do with the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Mr Quinn said the incident ended any ambition he had to return to the Quinn Group.

Kevin Lunney (50), the chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted on the evening of September 17.

He had his leg broken in two places with an iron bar, was stabbed with a knife across his face, neck and hands and had a number of fingernails cut off in the terrifying ordeal.

His captors then placed a balaclava over his head and poured bleach over him in an apparent attempt to destroy DNA evidence.

The father of six was then bundled into a van before being dumped on a roadside at Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Kevin Lunney was abducted and seriously assaulted (Quinn Industrial Holdings/PA)

Mr Lunney was once a close associate of former Co Fermanagh millionaire Seán Quinn. He worked with him to try to regain control of his empire, which collapsed in 2012 after Mr Quinn became heavily involved in investments in Anglo Irish Bank.

A parish priest in Co Cavan later condemned the incident and said the attackers were led by a "Godfather" figure who was financed by people so consumed with hatred they had lost their moral compass.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Mr Quinn said he had not part to play in the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney.

“I’d have no hand, act or part or no knowledge or no gain; I’d have no benefit of doing anything to Kevin Lunney. Kevin Lunney and I were good friends for years.

He went on to say that: “I’d think somebody with a high IQ would know that Sean Quinn is not a real fool.

"And that he would know that if something would have happened to Kevin Lunney, that people would be looking in his direction. Wouldn’t I know that? So, unless they consider me a real idiot, there’s no way that I could allow that to be done in my name.”

However he highlighted the anger in some parts of the community about how he was treated by the new executives.

“The locals are also very angry about what they’ve done to me, throwing me out the gate, giving me nothing, sacking me. They’re very, very angry,” he told the channel.

The incident has ended the ambition he had of re-joining the company.

“I’m telling you that a month ago I still had ambitions to go back into those offices and sort out Quinn Group – a month ago, not today,” he said adding the incident with Mr Lunney was what changed his view.

“People can say whatever they want about me, but I don’t want to be seen as being a beneficiary of abuse or of criminal activity," he added.

Online Editors