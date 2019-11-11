Ian Begley: 'Even if new overtaking law is enforced, cyclists are still putting their lives at risk every time they use the road'

From midnight tonight, motorists caught overtaking a pedal cyclist in a reckless manner will be faced with a fixed charge of €120 and three penalty points.

The aim of this new legislation is to offer more protection to cyclists by encouraging motorists to treat them with as much respect as any other road user.

As a cyclist, the idea of cars being forced to overtake me at least one metre away is fantastic. On multiple occasions, I've been literally forced off the road and onto the footpath by aggressive drivers, despite being in the cycle lane.

However, as a motorist, I’ve seen many cyclists put their own lives at risk by breaking red lights or by refusing to obey the rules of the road. And in many situations, especially on rural roads, keeping a one metre distance would mean literally having to drive into a ditch.

And while the majority of cycling groups acknowledge this, they firmly believe that this new law will save lives.

Phil Skelton, founder of the 'Stayin' Alive at 1.5' campaign, said that similar measures in the UK have seen a drastic reduction in cyclist related fatalities.

“We’ve seen how effective Operation Close Pass has been in the UK. The first year it was introduced in the West midlands, they saw a 20pc reduction in cyclist fatalities and serious injuries as a direct result.

“With this new legislation, we need to give it a bit of time to work. Hopefully, motorists will get the message through awareness, but what we really need is for the gardai to enforce this law.”

How to enforce this legislation is the million-dollar question that is on most people’s minds. Unless a member of the force literally sees a motorist dangerously overtaking a cyclist, how will they have sufficient evidence to issue a fine?

In my opinion, having GoPro or dashcam footage of an offending motorist would be the only other way to support their case.

Superintendent Paul Cleary from the Garda National Roads Bureau said he is confident that successful prosecutions will be achieved following the new legislation.

“It will be effective where the evidence exists to sustain a prosecution, whether it comes from a person affected by the dangerous overtaking of a cyclist, by a witness or a guard on patrol.

“There’s already a huge increase in the number of cyclists who use dash cams and GoPros. Any available evidence that’s presented to us will be looked at in depth and if it assists the investigation it will be utilised,” he said.

But even if this new law is enforced to the maximum and hundreds of motorists are issued fines as a result, cyclists are still putting their lives at risk every time they use the road.

Ireland’s cycling infrastructure continues to be vastly inferior compared to other European countries like the Netherlands and Germany.

In Amsterdam, segregated cycle lanes ensure that the safe distance between bike users and motorists is maintained at all times. Members of the public feel so safe while cycling there that almost no one wears helmets or even high visibility jackets.

Colm Ryder of Cyclist.ie envisions that it will be at least 2030 until Ireland catches up with Holland.

“I’m a very experienced cyclists, but I do realise that I am taking my life in my hands every time I go out,” he said.

“If we had better infrastructure, children could cycle to school without their parents having to worry about the likelihood of them getting into an accident.

“Much more people would also take up cycling and we would become a much greener and fitter nation as a result.

“It took Holland 30 years to get where they are today and I think it will take us another ten years to catch up.”

