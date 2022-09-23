Ian Bailey’s ex-partner Jules Thomas attends concert in memory of Sophie Toscan du Plantier tonight

Ian Bailey’s ex-partner, the Welsh artist Jules Thomas, attended the concert in memory of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Schull tonight.

Ms Thomas refused to utter a word to the Irish Independent when approached at the “Remember Me” event in the Harbour Hotel.

She parted from Bailey in February 2021.

Ms Thomas was previously attacked by Mr Bailey and was hospitalised in 2001 with a serious eye injury. Her former partner was remanded in Cork prison and later convicted on a domestic abuse charge.

Film director Jim Sheridan, who made a five-part Sky TV documentary on the case entitled “Murder at the Cottage” was also in attendance at tonight’s event.

The body of French filmmaker Ms du Plantier was found outside her holiday home at Toormore, West Cork, on the morning of Monday, December 23, 1996. She was clad in a night dress and boots and had suffered multiple blows to the skull from a rock and a heavy concrete cavity block.

Meanwhile, Mr Bailey did not attend the special memorial conference in the Harbour Hotel. No ticket was made available and there was no approach from the man who has admitted he was the chief suspect for the notorious 1996 crime, which the Taoiseach has branded “a stain on Irish society.”

He has long protested his innocence.