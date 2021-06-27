Ian Bailey threatens Netflix with legal action if interview he gave is not removed from series

Ian Bailey has written to Netflix demanding his interview in its upcoming series about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier be removed or the firm will face legal action.

The series, Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, is due to begin streaming on Wednesday.

The move from Bailey comes after the du Plantier family successfully removed its own interviews from Jim Sheridan’s series on the case.

The correspondence from the 64-year-old, seen by the Sunday Independent, suggests legal action will be initiated against Netflix and others if his interview is not removed, stating: “You will clearly be aware of the potential consequence of a failure to do what I ask.”

The strongly worded letter from Bailey to Netflix — as well as Lightbox media company who made the series — was sent to them yesterday.

In it the former journalist, who has a law degree, states he gave permission for an interview with him to only be used as a “teaser” for the Netflix production but not the main programme.

He also writes that his former partner Jules Thomas did not sign the necessary release giving permission to be filmed on her property.

“I want to put you on notice I am objecting to the inclusion of an interview recorded at The Prairy Cottage in May 2018. The idea of the interview was ‘sold’ to me as a ‘teaser’ for a Lightbox idea for a Netflix production.

“I explained at the time I was contractually bound to a Mr Jim Sheridan and his production Hellykits Ltd. I did sign a release form but only on basis the footage be used for a tease production.

“At no time did I agree to it being used in a finished documentary. Further release forms were required from the property owner Ms Catherine Thomas. The release was never signed,” he wrote.

Bailey’s letter continued that he later wrote to Lightbox, based in London, stating there was no permission from the property owner where the interview was conducted and asking that it be removed.

“I did not receive a reply therefore I required footage of that interview to be withdrawn from the documentary. You will clearly be aware of the potential consequence of a failure to do what I ask,” the letter concluded.

When contacted a spokesperson for Netflix said: “Lightbox’s legal team is satisfied that they have the relevant rights to use Ian Bailey’s interview in the series as he signed a comprehensive release form.”

It emerged last week the du Plantier family successfully petitioned for photos from the Garda file of Sophie’s dead body to be removed from the Sky series.