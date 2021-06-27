| 14.3°C Dublin

Ian Bailey threatens Netflix with legal action if interview he gave is not removed from series

Ian Bailey wants interview removed from Netflix show. Photo: Damien Eagers/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Ian Bailey wants interview removed from Netflix show. Photo: Damien Eagers/AFP via Getty Images

Ali Bracken

Ian Bailey has written to Netflix demanding his interview in its upcoming series about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier be removed or the firm will face legal action.

The series, Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, is due to begin streaming on Wednesday.

The move from Bailey comes after the du Plantier family successfully removed its own interviews from Jim Sheridan’s series on the case.

