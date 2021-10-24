“I literally went home that night with that wee girl’s blood on my hands,” says Emmet Doyle. He was one of an estimated 150 people who are believed to have witnessed the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry in April 2019.

However, as the Sunday Independent revealed last week, only a small number of those potential eye-witnesses have come forward to help the police investigation into her killing.

Mr Doyle is one of those who have given a statement. He was standing close to the 29-year-old journalist when she was hit in the head by a bullet fired by a New IRA gunman during a riot in the Creggan area of Derry.

“Whenever she fell, I heard screaming and swung around and saw Lyra on the ground beside a police Land Rover,” he said.

“I brushed the hair out of her eyes and that’s when I could see that she had been hit. It was obvious that she had been shot, and I had blood all over me at that stage.

“I took off my coat and tried to put it under her head, but at that stage people were lifting her up — so I banged on the Land Rover for the police to come out. They then put her in the back of the vehicle and took her to hospital.”

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Ms McKee — who was from Belfast but had moved to Derry a short time before she died to live with her partner Sara — died a short time later in Altnagelvin Hospital.

To date, three men have been charged with her murder and one man has been charged with possessing the gun used in the attack. A further five men have been charged in connection with events on the night she was killed.

Cases against another nine people have been sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

Lyra McKee’s death provoked a wave of revulsion across Northern Ireland, and huge numbers of people took to the streets to show their feelings. Political leaders from all parties took part in a demonstration in Creggan the day after the murder, in a show of solidarity with Ms McKee’s family.

Speaking at her funeral, Father Martin Magill praised the gesture taken by local politicians, but famously added: "Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get us to this point?”

Speaking to the Sunday Independent last week, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation into Ms McKee’s death, said he is convinced there is evidence still to be found which could "unlock” aspects of the investigation.

“I have always had a massive recognition and a huge frustration that 150 people watched Lyra McKee being shot that night,” he said.

“However, through their own personal fears, reservations or whatever personal reasons they have, very few of them have been able to come forward to talk to me about what they saw, what they heard — and more importantly, who was involved.”

Mr Doyle told the Sunday Independent he gave a statement to police two days after the shooting.

He urged other people who were in Creggan on the night Ms McKee was killed to contact investigating officers.

“Don’t be afraid. Come forward,” he said, “because this is not the type of thing you hear about from the Eighties, where there is a narrative built around it.

“I was there that night. We should not have been in the area, because I asked the police repeatedly to put up a cordon and move us back. So the police do have a responsibility in that regard.

“But this wee girl was totally innocent. If it had been a scenario where things had been reversed and a police officer had fired up that way, we would be saying the exact same thing. We have to get justice for this wee girl’s family.”

Mr Doyle, a member of Aontú, was co-opted on to Derry City and Strabane District Council as a councillor in November 2020. He said he was deeply affected by what he witnessed.

“I was between Lyra and the front of the Land Rover. So I actually think, but I can’t be sure, that the bullet went between me and the Land Rover and hit her.

“I was more or less standing towards the front of the Land Rover looking at the gunman.

“I literally went home that night with Lyra’s blood on my hands. I didn’t even sleep that night; didn’t know what day it was the next day.”