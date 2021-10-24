| 14.5°C Dublin

‘I went home that night with that wee girl’s blood all over my hands’ – Witness relives horror of night Lyra McKee was murdered

Derry city councillor brushed dying woman’s hair out of her eyes 

Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

“I literally went home that night with that wee girl’s blood on my hands,” says Emmet Doyle. He was one of an estimated 150 people who are believed to have witnessed the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry in April 2019.

However, as the Sunday Independent revealed last week, only a small number of those potential eye-witnesses have come forward to help the police investigation into her killing.

Mr Doyle is one of those who have given a statement. He was standing close to the 29-year-old journalist when she was hit in the head by a bullet fired by a New IRA gunman during a riot in the Creggan area of Derry.

