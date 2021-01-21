‘I was very comfortable with the decision I made’ - Councillor (31) has double mastectomy after learning of rare cancer gene mutation

A COUNCILLOR who had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with a rare cancer-causing gene mutation has urged enhanced health screening supports.

Councillor Fíona Ryan of Cork City Council opted for the surgery after being informed the gene mutation left her facing an 80pc greater risk of developing breast cancer.

The 31 year old Solidarity-People Before Profit official also faces having her ovaries removed in years to come as a further preventative measure.

She is now making a good recovery and has resumed her political career in Cork City Hall.

The Cork politician said it was very important that women are provided with every possible support for health screening and then making the most informed decisions possible as to their future health.

"I was very comfortable with the decision I made," she said.

The councillor said she felt "privileged" to have been able to be made aware of the critical gene mutation - and to have an option to do something about it thanks to modern medical technology.

"I feel deeply lucky to have these tools available to me."

"But it is also brave to go with the screening option which is available. It is a very good screening programme at Cork University Hospital (CUH)."

"In a way I find it brave just to go that route. The anxiety for me was too much so what is important when it comes to these things is arming women to make those choices."

Special tumour suppressor proteins are produced by genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2.

If the cells mutate for some reason, they cannot function properly and result in a vastly increased risk of tumour or cancer development for the patient involved.

Seven of ten people screened within her family tested positive for the rare gene mutation.

Councillor Ryan's own grandmother died in her late 30s having developed breast cancer. Her grandmother had been diagnosed with breast cancer aged just 30 – one year younger than when the councillor was informed of her precautionary surgery option.

She said the implications of the precautionary surgery option are clearly quite significant.

"Obviously, that increases the timeline for a lot of things that women my age would have such as family planning, going onto hormone therapy and you go immediately into menopause in the aftermath."

The recovery from her surgery at CUH was made all the more challenging as it coincided with the launch of Ireland's second Level Five Covid-19 lockdown.

"Only a couple of days (after surgery) the new lockdown measures were put in place."

"I couldn't visit anyone - I couldn't see my parents. I couldn't see my family or my partner."

"But the care I got in CUH was absolutely amazing. It was not just care but consideration."

She said it was vital that such screening programmes receive all the resources they require – and that women availing of them are properly supported.

Online Editors