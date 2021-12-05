| 2°C Dublin

‘I was trying to save lives, but could get 25 years in jail’

Volunteer diver Seán Binder says his life is on hold as he waits to fight people-smuggling and spying charges

Volunteer rescue diver Seán Binder, from Castlegregory, Co Kerry Expand

Ali Bracken

A Kerryman says his life is “in limbo” as he awaits a trial date for helping to save migrants who made dangerous sea journeys to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Seán Binder (27), a rescue diver and former aid worker, was arrested in 2018 and was due to go on trial last month in Greece. 

