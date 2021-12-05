‘I was trying to save lives, but could get 25 years in jail’

A Kerryman says his life is “in limbo” as he awaits a trial date for helping to save migrants who made dangerous sea journeys to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Seán Binder (27), a rescue diver and former aid worker, was arrested in 2018 and was due to go on trial last month in Greece.

He is facing a series of charges, including people smuggling, being a member of a criminal organisation and spying.

The charges have been condemned as “farcical” by Amnesty International and attacked by Human Rights Watch, Frontline Defenders, the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Defenders and many others.

On November 18, a court in Lesbos ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case and judges decided to send it to an appeals court on the mainland.

No date has been set, but it is not expected to be heard until well into next year or even 2023.

Mr Binder said this weekend that his life has been on hold since he was arrested.

“It’s been pretty much impossible to do anything since 2018,” he said. “Psychologically, it’s been quite traumatic. It’s quite jarring. All I was trying to do was help people. This is a criminalisation of trying to save lives.

“We were trying to help people who were drowning. That is not illegal. In fact, it’s a legal requirement of maritime law.”

Mr Binder, of Castlegregory, is one of 24 people charged in connection with their humanitarian work. He denies all charges, but could face 25 years in jail if convicted.

He was volunteering as a rescue diver for Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI), a Greek NGO, when he was arrested.

He spent more than 100 days in a Greek prison before being released on bail in December 2018 following a campaign by his family, friends and human rights organisations.

Mr Binder described his time in prison as “harrowing”, but said it could have been a lot worse.

“It was awful,” he said. “There were times I was handcuffed to murderers. I was covered in parasites, there was no hygiene. It could be a dark, violent place.

“The only solace I had is that people knew about my case. It became a less cruel place then. I saw people getting beaten and mistreated all the time. Because of the campaign to get us out, it became less terrible and eventually it forced them to release us.”

Born in Germany, he moved to Ireland when he was five. He studied at Trinity College Dublin before undertaking a master’s in international relations at the London School of Economics.

He was volunteering for ERCI for a year before his arrest. He is now living in London, where he is studying law.

“A lot of what I did was handing out blankets,” he said. “We ran clinics and helped the people who arrived. There were incidents where we had to pull people out of the water and provide life-saving care, but that was a fraction of it.

“I did see little babies hanging on to plastic water bottles in the hope it would provide buoyancy. And people in fake life jackets who couldn’t swim. These are the things that smugglers do to people.

“I probably came into contact with 10,000 people, either in the clinic or at the shoreline.”

More than 60 MEPs have written an open letter in support of Mr Binder and his co-defendants.

Grace O’Sullivan, the Green Party MEP for Ireland South, said the charges should be dropped.

“I am proud to be joined today by so many MEPs from across political parties to bring public pressure on EU governments such as Greece to change their policies towards humanitarian workers and ultimately drop the charges against Seán and his colleagues,” she said in Brussels.

Amnesty International’s European director Nils Muiznieks said the charges were “farcical”, while Human Rights Watch called the forthcoming trial “politically motivated”.

Mr Binder said he is looking forward to proving himself innocent.

“There is no trial date,” he said. “It is a limbo situation. We are desperate to go to trial. We shouldn’t have to prove we are innocent, but we certainly can.

“The day after our arrest, search and rescue operations stopped. Three years on, there is no search and rescue on the island of Lesbos. This is because people are afraid of being prosecuted.

“This is what happens when we have these farcical prosecutions and drag them out as long as possible. In an ideal world, there would be no need for voluntary search and rescue teams, but it is not being provided by the authorities.”

Mr Binder is among more than 180 people across the EU who have been criminalised for helping refugees.

“I did nothing special,” he said. “What I did wasn’t criminal, it wasn’t heroic. It was absolutely normal. Which means that if you were to do the same normal thing, which is to help someone in distress, you might also find yourself behind bars. That is frightening.”

Because of the criminal case, he has struggled to secure employment.

“It’s been very difficult to get a long-term contract with any employer because I’m very honest about what’s happening,” he said.

“Either folks are like, ‘We don’t want to hire him, maybe he did something wrong’, or else they say, ‘We know you’re innocent, but we need somebody who might not disappear for 20 years because he’s going to prison’.

“It means it’s been very hard to move forward. I wanted to become a barrister, but I’ve realised I probably can’t be called to the bar because I fall at the hurdle of not being ‘fit and proper’ due to the outstanding trial.

“I’m just a normal person. I was hoping to volunteer for a while and help out and then to move on with my life and continue my work, my career. But that’s now all been put on hold. And for what? Because I tried to help some folks.”