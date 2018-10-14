An Irish solicitor forced to pay €345 for a small scratch on a vehicle that he claims wasn't caused by him has slammed the lack of regulation of the car rental market in Europe.

An Irish solicitor forced to pay €345 for a small scratch on a vehicle that he claims wasn't caused by him has slammed the lack of regulation of the car rental market in Europe.

'I was told it's nothing personal' - Solicitor slams car rental company over €345 charge for 'tiny scratch'

Kieran Cummins, from Co Meath, rented a car from company Drivalia at Valencia Airport in Spain last July.

His experience was bad from the beginning, after he was charged a late arrival fee of €35 because his flight from Ireland was delayed.

When he returned the vehicle ten days later, the hire company alleged that there was a mark above the tail light and deducted €345 from Mr Cummins' credit card.

Drivalia says customers will not be charged if the scratch is under 10mm

Mr Cummins said the car was parked up for the majority of its hire and had only been driven to and from the resort where he was staying, which clocked up a total of 286km.

"I made it clear that I was not responsible for this mark. The person checking the car ignored my protestations and kept using an obviously well rehearsed mantra that it was 'nothing personal' and that I could claim it back on my insurance," Mr Cummins told Independent.ie.

"I told him this would take days of my time. He told me I would have to pay €345 for this and said that if I didn't agree to pay it, that he would deduct it from the blocked money (€1,250) on my credit card. He kept saying this was part of the contract I signed. The contract wasn't even available in English. They told me then it was in English on their website.

"I don't normally take the add-on insurance from the broker or the hirer, but I hadn't had a holidays in years and sought to eliminate any possibility of hassle. There is absolutely no point in this insurance when the operators still block a deposit from a consumer's credit card."

Kieran Cummins was charged €345 for a tiny scratch above the light, which he insists he didn't cause

A Drivalia staff member used a ruler to measure the tiny mark over the rear light and alleged it was in excess of 10mm so there would need to be money paid for the "damage".

The company's policy says the customer will not be charged for a scratch under 10mm.

"The mark was a tiny little flake on the paintwork. This was so small that even with a forensic assessment of the car prior to the hire, it is unlikely to have been picked up and wasn't," Mr Cummins said.

He contacted the insurance company he took out cover with to report the incident and to claim back the money he was charged.

﻿Mr Cummins urged the insurance company to investigate the incident and said he would be happy to highlight his experience to "raise awareness to help others".

He asked a number of questions about the regulation of car rental companies and received the following response from a customer service specialist at Questor Insurance Services Limited.

"Unfortunately car hire companies are not required to be regulated and although we are aware of the situation, we are unable to get involved due to our own regulations."

﻿Mr Cummins has since contacted the Spanish Embassy and is also calling on the Irish government to start looking into the car rental market.

"I should have been able to come home from my vacation and resume my business. Instead, my holiday was destroyed and I ended up writing reports and filing complaints with all concerned. It would have been far cheaper for me to have arranged alternative transport to the holiday destination.

"I am a solicitor qualified in Ireland, England and Wales with a special interest in human rights and social justice. I feel obliged to highlight sharp practices and campaign for regulation where it is necessary".

Drivalia has been contacted for comment.

Horror car rental experiences have become common among Irish tourists travelling across Europe, particularly at airport branches.

Independent.ie previously highlighted experiences customers had with company Green Motion at UK airports.

Ryanair's car hire provider, CarTrawler, subsequently suspended the services of Green Motion due to a spike in customer complaints, insisting it would resume its services when it improved its customer service.

Businessman Stuart Summerfield, from Co Sligo, provided pictures of his rental car which showed no visible damage to the vehicle, but yet he was charged £1,205 (€1,371) by Green Motion for an alleged dent on the driver's door.

A Green Motion staff member pointing out the perceived damage to the car rented by Stuart Summerfield

Green Motion later refunded Mr Summerfield the full amount after he highlighted his experience in the media.

A Green Motion spokesperson said the refund was a "gesture of good will".

Online Editors