‘I was singing old Irish songs by his bedside and he was reacting’ – Damien Dempsey’s tribute after dad’s death

Damien Dempsey has paid a touching tribute to his late father who died following a long battle with illness and after 42 days in hospital.

The singer-songwriter said during his father’s final days he was “singing old Irish songs to him by his bedside and he was reacting to them”.

The Dublin singer has been forced by Covid-19 restrictions to dramatically reduce capacity at his legendary Christmas gigs at Vicar Street.

In a message to his fans, Dempsey says he is refunding tickets for the existing sold-out run of shows and selling tickets for gigs with smaller capacity.

The capacity will reduce from 1,500 to 400 in a fully seated concert.

“So this means some of the people who bought tickets won’t get to this run of shows and I’m broken-hearted over this, among other things,” he said.

The “other things” Dempsey was referring to was the death of his father, Frank Dempsey, who died after six weeks in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The singer paid tribute to his dad and described being with him during those final days. His father died just before the singer was due to headline at the ‘Other Voices’ festival in Dingle.

"Every time I left I’d kiss him on the forehead, wipe my tears and try not to blub, and I'd say goodbye for the last time fighting back the tears again but losing. He was being called by his people towards the end, called to come over the great divide, he was outstretching his arms and calling his brother and mother’s name.

"I was singing old Irish songs to him by his bedside and he was reacting to them, like the beautiful old lullaby Seothin Seo, and the Rising of the Moon, that he joined in with on the choruses, even though he didn’t know who I was that day. And playing songs on my phone into his ear like Finbar Furey’s I Remember You Singing This Song. And Christy Moore’s John O' Dreams, Sinead O'Connor’s John, I Love You, Clannad’s Theme from Harry’s game, Christy Hennessy’s I Am a Star, and the Beatles All You Need Is Love and Let it Be.”

Dempsey’s father passed away last week, with his partner Eta, and sons Emmett and Gary by his bedside.

“I had said goodbye many times over the six weeks he was in, as we thought he could leave us at any minute. He went 42 days without food and wouldn’t drink any water, and kept ripping the fluid drip out of his arm. It’s fair to say he wanted out. Ireland’s oldest hunger strikers were calling him. At 75 and with all his ailments, he was still as strong as a bull in the bed but maybe too strong for his own good.

"He was strong but his head was gone, and he always told us that that was the last thing he would ever want to happen to him. As a proud Irish man, he didn’t want to be a burden on anyone and end up in confusion and fear every day,” he said.

The Dublin singer expresses support for Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny’s proposed law on dying with dignity.

“I really hope it makes it, as I’ve seen first hand how people can be kept alive against their own will in circumstances they’d never agree to if in sound mind or body, but that’s another story,” he said.

"When you love someone deeply, it’s very hard to let them go. You never want them to leave you, but if they’ve no quality of life, and are in terror of the future, and are getting frustrated as they can’t do all the things they loved to do, well, it’s hard.

"But, I’d rather them pass over, move house, go over the great divide, than to be kept alive in pain and confusion. Passing on, moving house is easier for them, hard for you though. But true love is almighty, and if you can feel it, and give and receive it, you've made it, you've won,” he said.

Dempsey’s Christmas gigs in Vicar Street have taken on legendary status with his fans due to the atmosphere generated by the singer.

The singer revealed he was in Dingle headlining the 20th anniversary of the ‘Other Voices’ concert when his father died.

"I wasn’t sure whether to pull out of the show, but I knew that Daddy would want me to go and do what my Mammy and himself put me here to do, and I had been at his bedside for weeks,” he said.

"I got a text half an hour before I went onstage in Dingle, that he was gone, and I was told what song he had passed to, and my heart was broken by the news. But I threw my grief on the fire, and said, ‘I'll do the show for him, to serenade his soul across the great divide’.

"And I reckon we did him proud.”