A Dublin couple who won a €500,000 EuroMillions jackpot almost quit the queue to but the ticket as they were "a bit tired".

'I was in no humour for the wait' - Retired couple win €500k EuroMillions jackpot after almost quitting queue for ticket

The retired pair collected their cheque at National Lottery HQ today and revealed that they were about to give up on buying their lucky ticket due to the queue ahead of them at Teletron in the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The woman of the couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, said: “I was a bit tired when I joined the queue and I was in no humour for the wait. There were three people in front of me and I was about to walk away when one person got served and I just thought ‘Ah sure I may as well stick with it now’. My god when you think of it. Imagine if I had stepped out and got a ticket in the local shop later on? It wouldn’t be the two of us sitting here in the Winners Room!” The ticket claimed the jackpot in Friday night's EuroMillions PLus draw, scooping the retired couple €500,000.

As for their plans for the money, the couple hope to make their retirement a little easy. The husband of the couple said: “We are both retired and have our own mortgage cleared off so it really is a lovely amount to win. We can help our kids and grandkids out with a few bits and pieces in the coming years. As for ourselves, we’re both happy and healthy so it will be nice to have a little extra to spend on a holiday whenever we need to - but you never know what is around the corner so it’s nice to have this to keep our minds at ease”.

Another ticket in the EuroMillions Plus draw last Friday also won €500,000. That ticket was sold in at the XL Prior Park Service Station in the Ormand Centre, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary but the owner of the ticket is yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim her prize.

