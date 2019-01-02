A Dublin mother received an early 2019 gift yesterday after her baby was born almost three weeks early - with the help of Dublin Fire Brigade.

A Dublin mother received an early 2019 gift yesterday after her baby was born almost three weeks early - with the help of Dublin Fire Brigade.

'I wanted to make breakfast but got a baby instead' - family’s surprise as baby born with help of Dublin Fire Brigade

Karen Dempsey was about to make breakfast on New Year’s Day when her waters broke, despite a due date of January 20.

"It was a planned home birth with Private Midwives Ireland but happened a lot quicker than expected,” Karen told Independent.ie.

“Our midwife Gail made it in absolute record time with zero notice, but the baby was coming there and then regardless.

Karen Dempsey gave birth to baby Róisín yesterday with the help of Private Midwives and Dublin Fire Brigade.

"All I wanted was to boil an egg for breakfast, but I got a baby instead.”

Karen explained that her partner Liam Ecock stayed on the phone with emergency services before a crew from Dublin Fire Brigade arrived, helping bring baby Róisín Ecock into the world.

“I thought I was just having practice contractions, and phoned the midwife to let her know there might be movement later in the day,” Karen said.

“As I was talking to her, I began to feel the urge to push so I stood up, and suddenly felt the bag of waters bulge so Gail said she was coming immediately, to get off phone and ring the ambulance.

Great way to start the #NewYear. Crews from Phibsborough were on hand to help after an unexpectedly quick arrival. Dad helped mum deliver the baby at home with guidance from our controllers over the 999 phone call. The first #DFBaby of 2019. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Oh5zLmwhSv — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 1, 2019

“The DFB team arrived very quickly, with the midwife soon after. We stayed home and Gail from Private Midwives helped Liam to cut the cord. The baby was 5lb 7oz, and perfect!”

The family, from Dublin 7, thanked Private Midwives and the fire service for their quick assistance.

Róisín was the first baby to be delivered with the help of Dublin Fire Brigade of 2019, who congratulated the family on the "great way to start the new year”.

Online Editors