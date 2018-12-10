'I want him to drop dead, it's my only way out' - woman living in 'hell' as rapist father to be released from prison

A young mother whose father raped and sexually abused her as a child has spoken about the fear she’s felt in the run up to his release date from prison today.

The woman, who is now in her thirties, fears the man will return to his family home on the northside of Cork city nearby to where she lives.

He has served six and a half years of the 12-year sentence imposed in March 2012 and will be released from prison today, and will undergo 18 months post-release supervision by the Probation Service.

*Jill said her “evil” father hates her for putting him in prison, and she is fearful of him moving back to his mother’s home, only a “stone’s throw” from where she is currently living.

“I'm rattling from my head to my toe at the moment. I don't want to see him, I don't want him back in my area. I don't want him out, he's a dangerous individual,” she told the Neil Prendeville show on Cork’s RedFM.

“He's very charming and I'm fearful that he's just going to get into a relationship with someone with kids. He has no boundaries this man, he's evil. He's not sorry at all. If he was, he wouldn't have done any of this.

“He hates me, he absolutely hates me. He's threatening my brothers as well by doing this and I just want him gone. He's put my family through a horrible pain, and he keeps doing it.”

According to Jill and local councillor Ted Tynan, the house is currently being occupied by a convicted sex offender that Jill’s father met in prison.

“The house is so close to a school, so many school children are passing by the house on a daily basis. I feel strongly that that individual shouldn’t be allowed into the area, even for his own safety,” Cllr Tynan said.

"I’ve spoken to people that were friends with him when he was younger, and they’ve expressed huge disappointment and anger with this individual. A number of them had said that if they met him on the street, they'd punch him, they felt so let down.”

Jill said she is living with a “life sentence” as a result of numerous health problems she developed as a result of her childhood.

She said she is fearful of how she would react if she saw him in the local area because of this.

“As a victim you carry this, it's a life sentence I have. I'm riddled, I've got post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, I've had eating disorders, my sleep pattern isn't great. I've got short and longer memory loss.

“I have all these medical problems and I'll have them for life, and he just gets a few years then he's out, and gets to live his life. I don't see how that's fair.

"The house is right next to my local shop which I frequent too, and I can't go there now. I'd like to think I'd run but there's another part of me that's so angry I'm afraid I'd do something.”

When asked if she believes convicted sex offenders like her father should receive the death penalty, Jill said: “I think death is too good for them, I wish they were locked up for life.”

The mother-of-one believes that he is not sorry for his actions and that he hates her because she “took his life away” from him.

“(I hope) that he gets a horrible disease and dies, that's my only way out. I want him to just drop dead, that's my only way out now.

“I can't forgive, and I can't forget. He's not sorry. If he was sorry, he wouldn't have put that guy in the house and be planning to return to there.

“He had a wonderful life up until then, had a girlfriend, out every weekend in the pub drinking- he had a great life, and I took that away from him and he hates me because of it.”

Cllr Tynan pleaded with Cork City Council to look into the woman’s case, explaining that he has been meeting with city hall members in relation to “getting her away from the area”.

*name changed to protect identity

If you have been affected by any of the issue raised in this article you can contact the Rape Crisis Centre on their 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888 or visit www.rapecrisishelp.ie

Online Editors