‘I think this is just the start of it’ – businesses fear another lockdown is on the cards

SOME businesses around the country think we are being primed for another lockdown following the latest Covid restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Midnight closures for pubs and nightclubs, as well as requests that people work from home where possible, were announced amid rising Covid figures and fears that the health system could be put under huge strain with hospital and intensive care admissions.

Simon Heaslip runs the Róisín Dubh late-night music venue on Dominic Street in Galway, and says Tuesday’s decision directly affects him.

“I had a band booked for tomorrow to play from 11pm until 2am for 500 people and now I’ll have to pull that back to an earlier time,” he said.

"After that, I’ll have to close at midnight from here on for I don’t know how long. I don’t see the point in the cut-off time, all that’ll be happening now is the people who are leaving pubs will be going to house parties.

“And what will happen on New Year’s Eve? People won’t go out if they are going to have to go home at midnight. There’ll be thousands of house parties instead.

“This has thrown everything up in the air. The Government has no idea of the mental toll this is creating. We spend hours each day organising events and now this. I know it’s not easy to be trying to solve the Covid problem but I don’t see the benefit of midnight closures.

“We have Mick Flannery booked for Saturday night after already rescheduling him three times. And while he will be finished before midnight, the new restrictions mean I can’t run a club afterwards, which was the point in the first place.

“If there was more effort put into policing the Covid checks, and real punishments for breaching the regulations, that would be better I think.

“We check certs against photo ID, and the other night we had a lad trying to use his father’s cert to get in. The name was the same but the dates of birth didn’t match,” he added.

“I can foresee another lockdown in the future. I think this is just the start of it.”

Mr Heaslip is not alone in that view.

Paul Flannery, of Flannery’s Bar on Shannon Street in Limerick, believes the curfew was a measure to prepare the country for news of another lockdown in the future.

“My own gut feeling is that there will be another lockdown. The uncertainty is a worry, the undercurrent of what has been said and projections about a peak of cases at the end of the month and coming up to Christmas is a worry,” he said.

“We are not a late-night bar so we are not directly affected now, but where do we go from here? That is the question.

“And it’s one thing for politicians to be telling people who are losing their jobs elsewhere that there are plenty of jobs in the hospitality sector, but if you had a partner and kids to support would you be looking for a job in a bar or a club or a hotel now if there is a risk that it might close again?”

Ailish Neilon, who runs the À Table cafe on Forbes Street in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, has already seen a drop of around 20pc in customer numbers this week. She attributes that to more people working from home again.

“What affects the offices affects us, and I had even seen a drop in numbers on Monday before the announcement by Micheál Martin, but I expect that drop will increase now,” she said.

“I think offices are rolling back on bringing workers to offices. Some have said they are struggling to get people who moved back to the country back to their office desks.

“We’ll take it stage by stage but I think it will be next spring now before we see an improvement. There is a slight concern that these restrictions are being introduced as government supports are dropping off too,” she added.

“I’m 50/50 on whether there will be another lockdown. I hope that because our vaccination rate is so high that it won't be necessary.”

Causey Farm in Co Meath is a family-run working farm that runs pre-booked tours for schools and tourists and hosts three events during the year – a summer ice cream event, and events at Halloween and Christmas.

“These events are a large part of our income and we have already scaled down our Christmas Experience event this year, so we will have less people coming,” said owner Deirdre Murtagh.

“And while the tightening of restrictions announced on Tuesday allow us to keep going as we are in a restricted capacity, we would be mindful that there could be further announcements of restrictions which could affect us.

"Already we’re down around 40pc on what we would have had for Christmas events pre-Covid.

“We have two events, one which is for family pods, and the other for groups of 20 where we require vaccine certs.

“Having to have the vaccine cert has limited our numbers and upset some people because they are not vaccinated for many different reasons. We have also had some cancellations from customers too who have concerns about Covid in general, and we have to respect that.

“We are also mindful that we have to keep our staff and Santa safe, so there are a lot of things we have to consider.

“If we had to cancel our events, I just couldn’t imagine how we would deal with it. I would hate to be any politician cancelling Santa events.

“The whole Covid thing has been a rollercoaster for us. Last year we had to cancel our Halloween event, and adapt our Christmas Experience into a drive-through event.”