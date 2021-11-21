‘I think the room is gone’: Concerns grow that Covid messages are now lost on public, as infections spiral

This weekend, no one in the Government or on Nphet has any clear idea what is going to happen over the next few weeks. The public health team can show their models and projections while the politicians and officials speculate as to what they think might happen. “More restrictions? Likely,” said a senior government figure. “Lockdown? Don’t think so.”

If the last two years have taught us one thing, it is that Covid-19 does not allow anyone, even those in positions of influence or power, to say with any certainty what is coming down the tracks.

Take just one example from last Christmas. Ministers anticipated the reopening of non-essential retail on December 1 could be sustained and clothes shops and other similar outlets would never close again, but their shutters came down on December 30 and it was five months before they reopened.

Last Monday, the briefing given to cabinet ministers appearing across the media was not to expect huge changes in public health measures.

Read More

“I don’t expect the reintroduction of restrictions,” Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said. The next morning, he was part of the Cabinet that signed off on what Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys described as a midnight “curfew” for the hospitality sector.

This weekend, one cabinet minister privately agreed with the contention that there are effectively two weeks to save Christmas.

Another acknowledged the situation is more unpredictable than at any point since the pandemic began. A third said they were “befuddled” as to what happens next.

The HSE hopes the alarm bells its chief executive Paul Reid and chief clinical officer Colm Henry have been ringing for the past 10 days have been heeded. “I do get a very strong sense that the message has landed,” a senior source said.

If people have begun to limit their contacts, we should start to see the effect over the coming seven days, a senior public health source said. But there is a broader concern, held for some weeks now, that the message is not landing the way it once was.

“I think the room is gone,” the same source said. “I don’t see how we could retrieve it.” A cabinet minister has the same fear, saying: “My worry is that the public aren’t listening at all.”

There has been some evidence of this over the past three weeks. On October 27, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan sounded the first alarm, saying there had been “slippage” in adherence to public health measures, with the number of new infections “growing at a concerning rate”. He urged the public to double-down on the basics: mask-wearing, distancing and hand washing.

A week later, he was issuing a more direct appeal to people to “ration” their discretionary activity and reduce the number of people they planned to meet. A week after that, on November 10, he admitted none of the messaging he had imparted seven days earlier appeared to have landed.

“We’re not seeing encouraging signs of a reduction in socialisation, we’re still seeing high levels of socialisation across the population,” he said, and urged people to halve their social contacts.

Less than a week later, Holohan was taking a call from the Taoiseach to discuss the Government’s proposal to set the closing time for hospitality at midnight. It marked the first reversal of the staggered relaxation of public measures since Level 5 was imposed last December 30. It was also coming a month after Taoiseach Micheál Martin told this newspaper: “We are not contemplating going backwards.”

Nphet did not advise the midnight closure in Holohan’s most recent letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, but senior government figures had for weeks signalled it would be one practical and less painful way to curb socialising, although the evidence thus far suggests many nightclubs are finding a way around it by opening earlier.

Nor did it specify to what sectors vaccine passes should be extended, with ministers deciding to introduce theatres and cinemas but not hairdressers and gyms.

The lack of specifics in Nphet advice to the Government has been a hallmark of its approach in recent times. A year ago, Holohan’s more prescriptive recommendations — such as the sudden Level 5 bombshell at the start of October 2020 — led to a more fractious relationship and disastrous decisions by ministers that led to the long post-Christmas lockdown.

While the relationship has readjusted with the Government moving in lockstep with Holohan and his team for much of this year, tensions remain, not least over antigen testing.

Donnelly’s push to subsidise antigen testing for the public — a policy he hopes to bring to the Cabinet this week — is encountering fierce resistance from Holohan.

The Government had already formally agreed Donnelly should consider the issue of subsidising tests for more general use by the public when Holohan decided to reinforce his position that this would be a very bad idea. In an email last Wednesday, the CMO said making antigen tests more affordable “risks promoting rather than reducing transmission of the disease”.

A government source claims Holohan is mounting a campaign of “unbelievable obstruction”, but another describes it as “clinical concerns”.

That same source acknowledged the tests are not a silver bullet given they are being used across Europe where the fourth wave is taking hold. “But the Government wants every tool to be there for people. So it will be sorted.”

Meanwhile, the HSE is this weekend stockpiling millions of the rapid tests through the EU’s joint procurement agreement (JPA).

“To date, the HSE has ordered in excess of eight million antigen test [self-tests] from this JPA from a number of suppliers,” a spokesperson said. “We currently have sufficient stock to meet demand, with capacity to increase supply as required.”

This represents a quadrupling of the amount the executive said it had put on order in the early part of last week.

It most likely reflects the Cabinet’s decision that antigen tests should be sent to every household where there is a positive case. Everyone in that household is being advised to restrict their movements for five days and take three tests.

Nphet has endorsed this move, but its broader institutional resistance to their widespread use will likely continue. Holohan’s deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn, spent much of a three-minute video on antigen tests, tweeted by the Department of Health last Thursday, talking about their drawbacks and when not to use them.

The HSE’s antigen test portal has been set up for people to feed results into it. As of Thursday evening, the HSE said it had dispatched fewer than 60,000 antigen tests by post. Of the 5,773 positive results reported, 3,269 were confirmed positives on a PCR test.

The fact more than 50,000 tests were not reported to the HSE database may well be cause for concern.

In the UK, the NHS spent £37bn (€44bn) on a test and trace programme that involved sending out 691 million rapid tests to homes across the country, of which only 96 million — or 14pc — were reported to the health service. “It is not clear what benefit the remaining 595 million tests have secured,” the House of Commons public accounts committee said in a damning report last month.

Rapid at-home testing is not a route out of the pandemic, but evidence shows booster vaccines can avoid the sort of pressures currently being placed on the hospital system, with a sharp drop-off in cases among the over-80s indicative of their effect.

Some in government believe that collectively the State was too slow both to realise this and start a booster programme when it was arguable it could have got under way in July.

Others lay the blame at the door of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which has a decision-making process that frequently draws the private ire of ministers and their officials.

Mr Reid expressed concern this week when he suggested that Do Not Attend (DNA) rates for boosters were as high as 50pc in some areas.

It is understood Sligo was one centre with a high no-show rate. But last Wednesday, the Government was told privately that DNA rates overall were between only 20pc and 25pc for the previous seven days. DNA rates are understood to have come down significantly in the latter half of last week following changes made by the HSE to facilitate easier cancellations.

Efforts are also being made to follow up with 30,000 people who got a first dose but did not show up for a second. At one point this rate was at 100,000. “There are many reasons for this, including illness (Covid and otherwise). HSELive are constantly reviewing this list and reaching out as appropriate to the individuals,” an HSE spokesperson said.

The Sunday Independent can reveal the Government is examining changes to the Covid pass that would mean people eligible for a booster shot would not be considered fully vaccinated until they avail of their third jab.

A memo to ministers this week stated: “The Senior Officials Group will further explore the policy and logistical implications of any change to the validity of the Covid pass in the context of a widespread booster programme.”

The move has already been announced in France, where President Emmanuel Macron said last week that by December 15, anyone over the age of 65 will need a third dose to revalidate their vaccination pass.

Amid much noise about conflicting messages, Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave an insight into his broader thinking about the State’s response to the pandemic. “Niac, public health, Nphet and the Government have to work collectively and with one message,” he said.

“It is important that we do not undermine the edifice too much. Ultimately, it is that pillar that underpins the entire approach to the pandemic so far.”

As Christmas approaches, we are about to find out just how stable that pillar will remain.