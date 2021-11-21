| 2.4°C Dublin

‘I think the room is gone’: Concerns grow that Covid messages are now lost on public, as infections spiral

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to 'ration' socialising. Photo: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos Expand
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to 'ration' socialising.





Hugh O'Connell

This weekend, no one in the Government or on Nphet has any clear idea what is going to happen over the next few weeks. The public health team can show their models and projections while the politicians and officials speculate as to what they think might happen. “More restrictions? Likely,” said a senior government figure. “Lockdown? Don’t think so.”

If the last two years have taught us one thing, it is that Covid-19 does not allow anyone, even those in positions of influence or power, to say with any certainty what is coming down the tracks.

