A Roscommon teenager has seen all of his chocolate dreams come true with the ultimate Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory experience.

A Roscommon teenager has seen all of his chocolate dreams come true with the ultimate Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory experience.

'I think my chocolate bar is the best' - Irish teen Callum (17) sees his very own Cadbury invention hit shelves for limited time

Callum Clogher (17) has progressed to the finals of the Cadbury Inventor competition, which called on chocolate lovers in the UK and Ireland last year to try their hand in creating the new Cadbury’s chocolate bar.

Now, Callum's bar, the Choca-latte, will compete against two other finalists' creations on the shelves to see whose bar will become a permanent product for Cadbury's.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the teenager explained how it has been a chocolate lover’s dream come true for him ever since he entered the competition last year.

"Last October, I was sitting in computer class looking at emails with my friend, passing no heed," he said.

"Then he saw this email saying ‘congratulations’ but I didn’t even remember entering."

Louis Walsh surprises Callum Clogher at home in Roscommon, Ireland. Credit: Brian Farrell/PA Wire

Entrants were asked to come up with a new flavour for a Dairy Milk chocolate bar from a combination of 30 ingredients. Callum had chosen coffee and biscuits, inspired by his love for coffee.

The bar was then named Choca-latte, a blend of Dairy Milk chocolate, coffee, biscuits and vanilla.

"I was then back and forth with Cadbury for two months and then I found out that out of 220,000 entrants, I was selected as one of the three finalists," he said.

"I couldn’t believe it."

The teenager was then treated to trip of a lifetime and ones that a chocolate lover can only dream of - to the chocolate factory in Bourneville in January with the other finalists.

"It was my first time leaving the country," said Callum.

"The factory is the size of a small town, it’s absolutely huge.

"They showed us archives, receipts signed by Mr Cadbury himself from years ago, and an innovation room, where all of the new chocolate is being tested," he said.

As part of the trip, a professional chocolatier then created Callum’s bar, with the ingredients he had originally selected when he entered the competition.

"He hand made the bar and showed me how to make it," Callum said.

"It tasted exactly how I imagined it.

"I was really happy with the bar, it was really strange to put it on a page and have a taste in mind and then have it taste exactly like I imagined.

"I even met the marketing team and they discussed the design we would have on the packaging - they wanted to put a coffee cup on it and a shamrock, as I’m the only Irish finalist," he added.

The finalists’ chocolate bars are now on sale nationwide. The teenager hopes to get the most sales and the most votes to make the bar a part of the Dairy Milk line.

"It’s been a really crazy and busy couple of months," the teenager said.

"I do think my bar is the best because I love coffee and the bar has a real creamy coffee taste and a lovely smell."

Callum, who is going into sixth year next year at Coláiste Mhúire secondary school in Ballygar, Co Roscommon, even had Cadbury ambassador and X Factor judge Louis Walsh pay a visit to his home.

"It was crazy to have Louis come in," said Callum.

"It was mad, something out of a dream, but the weirdest dream I’ve ever had.

"We took a lot of photos and he talked about Simon and Cheryl and said that he was going off to do press for X Factor," he said.

The winner of the Cadbury Inventor competition will be announced this September.

"I’m looking for support because I think everyone will like it- people who like coffee will love it and those who don’t like coffee will still like the creamy taste," he added.

Online Editors