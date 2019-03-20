'I think its very unhygienic' - Salon owner gives the chop to customers turning up in their pyjamas

A salon owner has given the chop to customers turning up in their pyjamas.

Businessman David Finn (32), who owns the Style Bar in Portlaoise, Co Laois, said that he took action after he walked into the salon on St Patrick’s Day to find three out of five women waiting on the sofa wearing nightwear.

He said he has received a hugely positive response to a Facebook post he did over the weekend, pointing out pyjamas are not allowed in the salon which is a "place of business," and he said many people are urging that other businesses should follow suit.

He pointed out also that staff won’t take money "that comes from a bra or undergarments."

“Look obviously there’s other people out there, that think a different way than I do. But just from my point of view I think its very unhygienic,” Mr Finn told Independent.ie about wearing pyjamas to a salon.

Earlier today, he went on Joe Duffy’s Lifeline on RTE Radio One where he said: “I suppose the last couple of years, we have noticed a steady increase in the amount of customers coming in wearing their nightwear, and we felt we had to do something.”

He said that he had first flagged the issue in a Facebook post about a year ago, but followed up with another one over the weekend. Mr Finn pointed out to the three customers that they did not take customers that have pyjamas on.

“We have had customers complaining about it over the years, now they haven’t been major complaints, they’ve just been things said on the side.”

But he said that in relation to the decision to ban pjs, “more so it was ourselves and our staff who believe it just wasn’t acceptable to have people coming in like that.”

“Some women would have night gowns on, dressing gowns on over them, some would be in slippers, some would have runners on, it varies. The ladies I am speaking about on Paddy’s Day had nightgowns over their pyjamas.”

Host Joe Duffy asked where people wearing pyjamas keep their money, and Mr Finn said he had also referred to that issue in his social media post.

“We do from time to time have ladies who will take money from their undergarments, their bras and their socks and so on, so that leads to another issue and that’s hygiene and I wouldn’t expect my staff to take that money from somebody.”

He said that his ban on pyjamas was on two fronts, because of hygiene and “it doesn’t look well for our salon.”

He said that there is a Penney’s store across the road, and they have had ladies in nightwear who will go over and buy an outfit and come back without any fuss.

Online Editors