‘I spent 20 years working in US to save for my dream home, no one has the guts to say sorry’ – father of three on mica nightmare

Danny Maloney and his daughter Amy, at their mica-damaged home in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare. (Photo: Paul McCarthy) Expand
Michelle Mansfield's home in Ballynevin, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare has been affected by mica. (Photo: Paul McCarthy) Expand

Eavan Murray

Danny Maloney spent 20 years working in the US, saving money to return to Ireland and build a dream home for his family.

In 1997, years of physical labour in New York paid off and his dream was realised. But now his home and dream are crumbling around him.

The Maloneys’ home is nestled in the 12 O’Clock Hills, near Sixmilebridge, Co Clare. It is one of the worst mica-damaged properties in the county.

