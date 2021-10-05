The house at Ashfield Park estate remained sealed off this morning to allow a team of Garda forensic specialists carry out a technical examination. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A shocked neighbour in the quiet Dublin estate where one man died and a man and woman were seriously injured in a knife attack has said she heard screaming from the house and saw a man lying on the floor with a knife in his hand.

One man in his 40s died and a man and woman in their 20s are in hospital with serious injuries following the knife attack in the Ashfield Park estate in Huntstown, near Blanchardstown in west Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 4pm by the neighbour who heard the screaming.

Read More

A family, believed to be from the Roma community, had moved into the rented house in the quiet and mature estate around six weeks ago.

When gardaí arrived they discovered three people with serious injuries.

A man in his 40s was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man and a woman who were seriously injured are being treated at the Mater Hospital for suspected knife wounds.

At this stage gardaí believe that the dead man stabbed the younger man and woman before fatally injuring himself.

However, detectives are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to confirm what happened.

Today, the neighbour who raised the alarm told of the panic that erupted on the quiet cul-de-sac at around 4pm yesterday.

“I heard adults screaming at the top of their voices, so I went down, and there was a woman at the wall outside,” said the woman who lives a few doors away.

“I walked down wondering, ‘What is going on? But then I saw the man at the back doors, with the knife, and what appears to be blood on it, lying down and not moving.

“A child came along, aged around 13 or 14, who was passing by from school, I think. (The child) spoke the same language as the people in the house, and explained to us what these people were screaming about.

“One woman was screaming and making motions with her hands mimicking someone stabbing someone with a knife, and she was shouting for an ambulance and the police, so I rang for them.

“The woman went back into the house and got a toddler who was in there. When she brought the little girl out the child had blood on her clothes but she wasn’t injured herself.

"The woman who was screaming wasn’t physically injured either but she was calling for help.

"It was odd trying to figure out what was happening because of the language barrier. The woman was motioning stabbing movements around her body and screaming.

"It was the young lad who came along that was able to explain the situation because he spoke the same language.

“They were asking us to go into the house but I didn’t know what was going on in there so I didn’t go in.

“Everything happened before we got there. It was all in the house. Everything that happened was inside, and then the three people were taken away in ambulances and the gardai started doing their forensic work.”

She said the family had moved into the house just six or eight weeks ago.

"We’d see them out on the park in front of the house,” she said.

"Some people were saying there was two families in the house. There was around six people. We don’t know.

“It’s just so sad. They were screaming at the top of their voices. It’s a very settled area and this is just so unusual.”

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and will take detailed witness statements from the people who were present.

It is understood that the deceased man was originally from Eastern Europe and was known to the two injured persons.

Another neighbour said four ambulances, a fire tender, and gardaí attended the scene. The Garda helicopter was seen flying over the area.

This morning the area remained sealed off to allow for a team of Garda forensic specialists to carry out a technical examination of the crime scene.

Gardaí maintained a presence outside the property where the incident occurred while investigators were also carrying out searches in the house and making local inquiries.

A Garda spokeswoman said a post-mortem examination of the man who died will take place today "which will direct the further course of the investigation".

They added: "An Garda Síochána are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing to speak with any person or any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who may have been in the Ashfield Park area between 12 noon and 4pm on the afternoon of Monday, October 4, 2021.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."