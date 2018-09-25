A HEARTBROKEN mother whose young son died from a suspected asthma attack has told how she managed to revive him before he looked up and cried – only to pass away a few moments later.

'I said 'please don't go' but I couldn't keep him' - mum of boy who died in her arms from suspected asthma attack

A Tallaght community has been left shattered by the death of Kyle Finnegan (12) last Friday, who has been described as a talented footballer and a “local legend”.

Kyle, who was at his grandmother’s house when he became ill, told his older brother, Calvin, that he could not breathe.

Despite having his inhaler with him, he collapsed a short time later.

The front room of the late Kyle Finnegan's home

“I picked Kyle up from school and dropped him to his nanny,” mum Joanne told Independent.ie.

“He later he came down the stairs and told Calvin he couldn’t breathe.

“Everyone was running around the street trying to help. I ran down from where I work and I started pressing on his chest.

“He kind of jumped and opened his eyes and looked at me – the tears were streaming down his face. I said, ‘Please don’t go’, but his eyes closed again.

“I got him back, but I couldn’t keep him. I wanted him more than God. I keep thinking it’s a big bad dream.

“Kyle has had asthma since he was four years old. He has had a few attacks, but never anything like this. People need to be more aware of asthma.”

Kyle Finnegan pictured on his Communion Day

Preparations are now under way to organise Kyle’s funeral, which is expected to take place on Thursday. Meanwhile, his bedroom in Mac Uilliam Close has been turned into a shrine by his many friends.

“His asthma never stopped him from playing football. Every team wanted him,” said Joanne.

“He was a big Man United and Shamrock Rovers fan, and previously played for Rovers, Jobstown Celtic and Kilnamanagh,”

Joanne said through her tears as she was surrounded by family, neighbours and friends at her home.

“He was only a little lad and he had a six-pack and muscles like you’d never expect on a child that age. He’d take on the biggest lads on the field when he was playing. He had no fear of them.”

GIRLFRIENDS

“Anywhere I went, he followed me. He was loved by everyone, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my son. He had girlfriends, too, who loved him.

“His dad and two brothers are distraught,” added Joanne.

Kyle, like many lads his age, loved rap music. A favourite of his was the artist Josh Tate, also known as Little T.

“Little T put up a message on his page saying, ‘RIP to Kyle’. He would have loved that.

“Everyone around us has been so good. The shops and the local chipper has been sending up food. Everyone is being very supportive, but I won’t be able to say goodbye to Kyle,” said Joanne.

“He idolised Calvin, and he was always thankful whenever he got anything. He loved his football, and he loved his little scrambler bike. He had a heart of gold.”

A minute’s silence was held at football matches around the county at the weekend to pay respects to Kyle.

Shamrock Rovers posted a picture of him with a friend and famous mascot, Hooperman.

“All at Shamrock Rovers FC are deeply saddened at news of the sudden passing of young Kyle Finnegan who was a regular in the East Stand supporting Rovers,” said the club.

Kyle’s former club, Jobstown Celtic, also shared a tribute.

“Some sad news, one of our Under-12s’ previous teammates, Kyle Finnegan Hooper, has tragically passed away. RIP little Maestro.”

Respiratory consultant Dr Marcus Butler said there is an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital for asthma every September after they go back to school. He said it was known as the “September asthma peak”.

As temperatures dip and exposure to colds and flu increases, viral infections are related to 85pc of asthma exacerbations in school-aged children.

In the event of an asthma attack, the advice is to stay calm, sit up straight (don’t lie down) and take slow, steady breaths.

Take one puff of your blue inhaler every minute and use a spacer if available.

Call 112 or 999 if your symptoms do not improve after 10 minutes.

