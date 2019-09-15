Vicky Phelan told an audience she didn’t believe women could truly gain true and everlasting improvements to healthcare “until we have a seat at the table” as she raised for the creation of a 'minister for women'.

'I never thought women were treated differently...until everything last year' - Vicky Phelan calls for new 'minister for women' role

Ms Phelan, who has become Ireland’s most famous advocate for women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, also revealed: “It still kills me that no one admitted liability” after she successfully settled her High Court case last year.

“I said ‘are they admitting liability?’” as the court case reached a conclusion. “It really p***es me off they can pay out €2 million and not admit liability.”

Ms Phelan gave a powerful interview to writer Mary Kennedy at Clontarf Castle, Dublin, as part of a publicity event for her newly launched memoir, ‘Overcoming’.

And a number of women with cervical cancer asked for advice from the campaigner, who has terminal cancer, as the Easons event drew to a close.

Ms Phelan admitted she didn’t feel enough had changed across the landscape of women’s healthcare since the CervicalCheck controversy arose last year.

And this, she said, would only be achieved when more women were in charge of policy-making.

“I never thought women were treated differently...until everything last year.” Ms Phelan said.

“The stories I’ve heard over the last year-and-half are too difficult not to say something is going on.

“I definitely think these quotas (for women in politics) aren’t going to work.

“We should have a minister for women. A political role with teeth.

“They (the Government/policy makers) don’t take you seriously if you keep protesting. We need a seat at the table, or we won’t get anywhere.

“I’m not going to lie to you, the HSE in fairness, are doing far more than the Department of Health. We have had huge issues with them.”

One woman, who has been diagnosed with cervical cancer, stood up during a public Q&A at the end of the event, saying she’d helped build up an online support group of affected women but still felt she was being ignored by policymakers.

Ms Phelan admitted she believed it would “take a long time” for women to gain equality in healthcare across the board.

“People need to see they (policy makers) are dragging their feet...but we are like rottweilers,” Ms Phelan said.

“We aren’t going to let it go, it’s deliberately trying to wear you down, they’re hoping we’re going to go away but we are not.

“The one point I’m consistently trying to make is Irish people have to start asking questions, we are too meek, too soft, feckin eejits.

“If we get a bad meal in a restaurant, we don’t send it back. I don’t give a s**t what people think about me. I’m lucky, I’m a difficult mother...you have to have a steely determination if you want to make change happen. Consultants have to see people won’t accept it. It will take a while.”

The mother-of-two, a researcher by profession, also revealed she had allowed her young daughter to read her book, as she felt it was positive she understood the journey her mother had taken, including suffering post-natal depression in the past.

She opened up about how she and husband Jim had not been “intimate” for a number of years but they had continued to be strong parents together.

And she labelled the internal radiation treatment she endured through her earlier treatment as “barbaric” while also telling how she’d refused palliative chemotherapy. “To me it was a death sentence,” she said. “I saw too many people die on palliative chemotherapy.”

But despite her terminal diagnosis and a continuing campaign for better women’s healthcare, she said she refused to be “bitter.”

“I don’t go down that road, as I’ve gone through depression and I know here that gets me.”

