‘I never felt a thing’ – hope high among residents as first vaccines rolled out across country’s care homes

John Cremin, from Knocknagree, County Cork, a 95-year-old father and grandfather resident at Killarney Community Hospital, was the first community hospital resident to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Kerry from Nurse Alan Horgan on Thursday morning. Photo: Don MacMonagle

A 95-year-old man and a 93-year-old nursing home resident have spoken of their delight at being among the first to be vaccinated today as the vaccine was rolled out in facilities across the country.

John Cremin (95) received the jab at Killarney Community Hospital as the HSE rolled-out the vaccination campaign for care facilities across the country.

Mr Cremin is originally from Knocknagree, just across the border in Cork, and is a father of four and grandfather of six.

He has been a resident at Killarney Community Hospital since 2013 - and said he is now dreaming of being able to receive visitors again in the near future thanks to the vaccine.

“We haven’t been able to have visitors for a while now," he said.

"I’m not a bit worried about getting the vaccine - it is good that it’s here. I’m very glad to be getting my vaccine today, it’s not something that happens every week.”

Mr Cremin received the jab alongside frontline healthcare workers as the HSE works to help protect the most vulnerable in society.

Killarney Community Hospital Director of Nursing Máire Flynn was the first staff member to be vaccinated.

“I am delighted that we are receiving the vaccine, and so happy for our residents and our staff," she said.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has made this happen, and so happy to be a part of this. Our residents are very excited, and are thrilled to be getting something that gives us all new hope for 2021."

"The important thing about these vaccinations is that they will help us to keep our residents safe.”

Assistant Director of Nursing Elaine Sheehan was part of the team of vaccinators delivering the first vaccines.

“We’ve a busy few days ahead but it’ll all be worth it. It is just great to be at this point where we can begin to see some light at the end of the tunnel. People realised that we can’t continue to live like this. For staff, this is not just about ourselves, this is about protecting our residents,” she said.

Elaine added that staff and residents received literature about the vaccine over the last few days.

“Anyone with any questions has been able to talk to myself and the other peer vaccinators. We’re constantly communicating with people, supporting and reassuring them.”

Vaccinations will continue at Killarney Community Hospital until Saturday as vaccinators work to offer the vaccine to approximately 200 staff and more than 90 residents.

Beryl Gaye (93) gets the Covid Vaccine from HSE Vaccinator and Clinical Nurse Manager Mary Farrell Photo by Steve Humphreys

Beryl Gaye (93) gets the Covid Vaccine from HSE Vaccinator and Clinical Nurse Manager Mary Farrell Photo by Steve Humphreys

Meanwhile, Beryl Gaye was also one of the first nursing home residents in the country to get the Covid-19 vaccine today, and the 93-year-old said she didn’t feel a thing.

Sitting in a chair in the Bethany House nursing home in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath while HSE vaccinator Mary Farrell prepared the syringe, Beryl confessed she is not fond of needles.

But her desire to be safe was stronger than her fears, and when she was told that her jab was finished Beryl looked up in surprise.

“Are you done? I felt nothing,” she said with a smile.

Today marked the commencement of the rollout of the Covid19 vaccine to multiple nursing homes around the country.

Some nursing homes have been badly hit by the virus with devastating consequences.

Thankfully the Bethany House facility and its 57 residents have been Covid-free, and Beryl, from Mullingar, was looking on the bright side.

Sitting down with a cup of sugary tea after her fifteen minute post-vaccine observation period, she told how she had feared getting Covid when the pandemic began last March.

“I was terrified of it. I wouldn’t like to get it. Please God I didn’t get it and I hope I don’t,” she said.

“When I heard there was a vaccine I thought it was great. It was wonderful because you know then you could be safe,” she added.

“I don’t like needles. I don’t like them at all. I turn my head away from them, but I’ve never been sick, I’ve always been healthy,” Beryl explained.

“I felt alright getting it this morning. I never felt a thing. It was over and I didn’t know it was over. I never felt it going in,” she said.

Bethany House MD David Corboy praised the staff for doing a “mammoth task” to keep Covid out of the home.

“We’ve had no cases, which is a credit to everyone on the team,” he said.

As the HSE team arrived at dawn, he said it is a really special day they’ve been hoping for for the last ten months.

“It’s been 313 days since the 1st of March, but who’s counting. It’s emotional, it’s surreal, and it’s a relief. It’s like the cavalry has arrived,” Mr Corboy explained.

“I’m also conscious of our colleagues in other nursing homes around the country who are on the opposite end of the scale today. We are elated today, but they are dealing with outbreaks. And I hope they see the ray of hope that is coming to them,” he added.

“With the current numbers nationally it is dark, but the finish line is on the horizon,” said Mr Corboy.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) today welcomed the beginning of vaccinations.

“Today marks a very significant milestone for a sector that has endured the worst impact of Covid19. The virus lives with us more than ever before but today marks a very significant and important step for our nursing homes in overcoming a pandemic that they have been living with on a constant basis the past nine months,” said NHI CEO Tadhg Daly.

“We continue to engage with the HSE with a view to expediting rollout of the vaccine to nursing homes across the country in as quick a manner as feasible. The necessity for speedy rollout is exacerbated by the huge growth in numbers within our communities, with this leading to an increase in cases in our nursing homes,” he added.

“Every day of the week presents opportunity for nursing home residents and staff to be vaccinated. Every day counts and every element of support must be utilised. We require a commitment nursing homes will also be encompassed within the seven-day-a week rollout of the vaccine,” said Mr Daly.

His views were echoed by Professor Dermot Power, NHI Gerontology expert.

“This represents a pivotal moment in time for nursing home care. It truly is life-changing and life-saving, with the vaccine protecting residents in our nursing homes from this most virulent and, for some, deadly virus,” he said.

“NHI are urging every nursing home resident and staff member to ensure they avail of the vaccine in order to protect themselves and colleagues from a virus that has detrimentally transformed our lives the past nine months,” he added.

In accordance with the priority guidelines, residents aged over 65 in long-term care are among the first to receive the vaccine.

"We expect to vaccinate more than 3,500 staff and residents next week alone, and this programme will accelerate in the following weeks," a HSE spokesperson said.

"While a provisional schedule of vaccination dates is in place, this schedule is subject to constant change. However, we can confirm that we aim to have made both doses of the vaccination available to all the staff and residents of such facilities by the end of February."

Online Editors