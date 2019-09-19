The daughter of paedophile Patrick O'Brien has said the only way she can achieve a sense of closure in relation to the horrific crimes he committed against her is by attending his funeral when he dies.

The daughter of paedophile Patrick O'Brien has said the only way she can achieve a sense of closure in relation to the horrific crimes he committed against her is by attending his funeral when he dies.

'I need to see you go into the ground' - Fiona Doyle tells her paedophile father only his death can bring her a sense of closure

Fiona Doyle - who was abused by her father in the 1970s and 1980s - was speaking ahead of her father's looming release from prison next month.

Speaking on the Sean O'Rourke show on RTÉ's Radio One this morning, she said that she will only be able to "move on" in relation to her father's heinous crimes when she sees his coffin being lowered into the ground.

She spoke about confronting her father, who sexually abused her for a decade, when he was in hospital last year.

"'Dad, I need this to end,' I said. And he said: 'How will it end?' I said: 'It'll end when you die. I need to see you go into the ground'," she said.

"And I said, 'You can tell all the family members that I'm not going to be denied that. That's what I need to move on, it's not to get over - because you never get over what's been done."

Fiona Doyle

READ MORE: 'My rapist dad has never had it so good' - Fiona Doyle

Mr O'Brien is due to be released from prison on October 24 after 12 years in jail.

She said she didn't receive a sense of closure when her mother, Breda, died several years ago. That week Mrs Doyle was due to hear if her mother was going to be charged.

READ MORE: Abuse victim's mother dies as investigation under way

"That particular week was the week that I was to hear if she was to be charged. I never found out if they were going to charge her or not."

Her father is now 80 years old and has recently been battling ill health in prison.

Mrs Doyle said that she battles the effects of her abuse to this very day and has been seeing a counsellor since 2010 in order to 're-programme' herself.

She said certain triggers bring back painful memories.

"I have a big issue with porridge. My 12 year old loves porridge and I cannot bear porridge," she said.

"That's because my mother used to make it the night before and it was my job to come down to re-heat it and to give it to my brothers and sisters and then to wash the pot.

"But I couldn’t wash the pot, I was that small. And I would get a beating when I came from school if I hadn't done it right.

She said even seeing her father's favoured brand of coffee, Maxwell House, in a shop is enough to bring the horrific memories flooding back. She told Mr O'Rourke that triggers were all around and said that her journey into RTE brought her by Foxrock golf course and Deansgrange cemetery - two locations where her father raped her.

"It happens every day of my life.

Rapist Patrick O'Brien

"But I let it happen and try get on with the rest of the day," she said.

READ MORE: 'We've jailed a monster,' says Fiona as her rapist father's sentence tripled

Online Editors