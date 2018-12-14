'I nearly choked' - engineer on a roll after winning €20,000 on his lunch break

An engineer from Co Carlow has told how he nearly choked after scooping €20,000 on a scratch card during his lunch break.

Richard Lawlor (26) was tucking into a roll when he discovered he had won the huge prize after buying a €5 Money Multiplier with his food.

Richard, who works at Edwards Engineering in Tullow, picked up his cheque today at Lotto HQ in Dublin.

He added: "We just can’t believe it. I got onto the boss straight away and he told me to take the rest of the day off to get to Dublin and claim my prize.

"Every now and again I’d get a scratch card with my lunch but you never expect that there’s going to be €20,000 on a ticket – It’ll certainly make the Christmas more enjoyable,” he said.

The winning €5 Money Multiplier 20 X was sold at Hickson’s SuperValu in Tullow.

Meanwhile, a Connemara man also won a cool €20,000 on a National Lottery Scratch Card gifted to him by his mother.

The delighted winner is promising his mum an extra special Christmas gift after winning the top prize of on the €2 Diamond deluxe Doubler.

The thrilled Galway man told today how his mother gave him a present of the scratch card this week to thank him.

She bought the card in Tomas Breathnach Teo Eurospar in Carraroe.

